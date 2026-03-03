Heart to Heart Hospice Expands Service in East Texas

Agencies open in Huntsville and Hemphill to meet growing needs in area

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has opened two new agencies in East Texas, significantly expanding its ability to serve patients and families in the region.

Heart to Heart Hospice of Huntsville and Heart to Heart Hospice of Hemphill are now making a broad range of hospice services available in nine additional Texas counties.

The Huntsville agency serves the counties of Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, Trinity, and Walker. The Hemphill location covers Sabine and San Augustine counties.

"It's exciting to expand our care services in this part of the state," said Kelly Mitchell, founder and chief executive officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "The need for quality, comprehensive hospice care continues to grow," he said, "and we welcome the opportunity to provide more patients and their loved ones with the compassionate care and support they deserve."

Heart to Heart Hospice of Huntsville is located at 1217 15th St., Suite 2, Huntsville, TX 77340. Phone: 936.339.4020.

Heart to Heart Hospice of Hemphill is located at 384 Sabine St., Hemphill, TX 75948. Phone: 409.399.2850.

"Our mission is to care for the whole person, as well as provide guidance and practical support for their family, in the place they call home," said Dr. Michael Bond, the chief medical officer and national medical director for Heart to Heart. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 67 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

