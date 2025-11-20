Heart to Home Meals Strengthens Supply Chain with Expansion of apetito Production Facility

Major Investment Bolsters North American Operations and Supports U.S. Franchise Growth with Authentic, Nutritious Meals

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Home Meals U.S.A, the senior-focused meal delivery service franchise empowering older adults to live independently, announced that its parent company, apetito, has completed a major expansion of its production facility in Ottawa, Ontario. This enhanced site will serve as one of the primary production and supply facilities for Heart to Home Meals' growing U.S. franchise systems, ensuring that American customers receive the same chef-prepared, nutritionally balanced meals trusted by thousands of seniors across Canada and Europe.

apetito and Heart to Home Meals teams tour expansion of production facility.

Facility Expansion Highlights

Over 9,900 square feet of new production space

of new production space New spiral freezer for enhanced meal quality and consistency

for enhanced meal quality and consistency Modernized packaging lines , including advanced Mondini technology

, including advanced Mondini technology Investment exceeding €12 million (about $12.8 million USD)

(about $12.8 million USD) Strengthened sustainability and efficiency to meet North American demand

This expansion reinforces apetito's commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and innovation in meal preparation across North America.

"Every meal that reaches a customer's table is backed by the expertise, quality, and care of one of the most trusted food producers in the world," said Chris Webb, President of Heart to Home Meals U.S.A. ". For our U.S. franchise owners, this investment means peace of mind. This expansion reinforces that while we're a new franchise opportunity in the United States, we're powered by decades of proven experience and a global commitment to quality."

A Proven Foundation for Growth

Since first entering the North American market through Canada in 2010, apetito and Heart to Home Meals have become trusted names in senior nutrition, healthcare partnerships, and home meal delivery. Today, apetito operates in seven countries and generates over $1 billion in global annual sales, driven by:

Award-winning production technology and safety standards

and safety standards Expertise in healthcare and senior nutrition across Europe and North America

across Europe and North America Commitment to food-as-medicine innovation, including pureed and texture-modified meals, Queens Award winning range in the UK

"Franchisees want to know they're joining a brand with the infrastructure to deliver on its promises," said Richard Peroe, Senior Director of Franchise Development. "The Ottawa expansion is a clear sign of that. As we continue building our system, we're fueling the growth of every future Heart to Home Meals franchise across America by creating a foundation for sustainable expansion. We are excited by the ability to reach even more seniors with the care, connection, and delicious meals they deserve."

Local Production. Global Standards.

Unlike many delivery companies that outsource production, apetito Canada and Heart to Home Meals proudly prepare their meals:

In Ontario, using local chefs who understand and value North American tastes

who understand and value North American tastes With fresh, high-quality ingredients and no shortcuts on nutrition or safety

and no shortcuts on nutrition or safety Through a model designed for consistency, scalability, and authenticity

Each meal is flash-frozen to lock in flavor and nutrients, then delivered by local Heart to Home Meals drivers who bring more than food: they bring conversation, care, and independence to the seniors they serve.

Meeting America's Growing Need

With the U.S. senior population projected to reach 80 million by 2040, Heart to Home Meals is uniquely positioned to meet demand for convenient, nutritious, and medically aligned meals. The brand's U.S. franchise opportunity offers:

Low startup costs

No royalties or national marketing fees

Comprehensive training and field support from the U.S. home office

from the U.S. home office Reinvested $40K marketing support for the first 10 franchisees

Heart to Home Meals began U.S. franchising in 2024 and is now actively expanding nationwide, with its first franchisees in Raleigh, North Carolina and Naperville, Illinois. To learn more about the Heart to Home Meals franchise opportunity, visit www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

About Heart to Home Meals:

Heart to Home Meals, part of the global apetito group with over $1 billion in annual sales and a legacy of nutrition-focused care since 1958, delivers nutritious, chef-curated meals directly to the homes of older adults. With 150+ menu options tailored to a range of dietary needs, Heart to Home helps seniors age in place with dignity and ease. Since launching in the U.S. in 2019, Heart to Home Meals has grown to serve thousands of seniors each year through a straightforward, community-driven model, where local teams deliver more than just meals by fostering meaningful personal connections. Learn more at www.HeartToHomeMeals.com or www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Heart to Home Meals