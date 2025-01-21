Heart Valve Repair & Replacement Devices Market to Grow by USD 3.73 Billion (2025-2029), Boosted by Innovations & Competition, AI's Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.73 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Rising competition and innovations in the overall heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driving market growth, with a trend towards data-oriented technologies drive growth of market. However, shortage of cardiologists poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., Neovasc Inc., Valcare Medical, and Xeltis AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heart Valve Repair And Replacement Devices Market 2025-2029

Heart Valve Repair & Replacement Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Product (HV replacement devices and HV repair devices), Deployment (Minimally invasive surgery, Transcatheter surgeries, and Open surgeries), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), Indication, and End-User. Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., Neovasc Inc., Valcare Medical, and Xeltis AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices market encompasses solutions for treating damaged heart valves due to congenital, acquired, age-related changes, infections, heart attacks, calcific degeneration, and other heart diseases. Heart valves, including mitral and aortic, can be affected by regurgitation, stenosis, and damage leading to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, and even death. Treatment options range from medicines and lifestyle changes to surgical procedures. Key players in the market include Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences, offering mechanical and biological prosthetic valves, transcatheter valves, and minimally invasive surgical procedures. FDA approval, acquisitions, and regulatory procedures add to the industry's stringency and growth. Trends include TAVR, TAVI, and TMVR technologies for repairing and replacing diseased valves. Diagnostic technologies are essential for identifying cardiovascular diseases early. High costs and regulatory procedures challenge market growth. SCA therapy and minimally invasive percutaneous balloon and transcatheter heart valve procedures are future industry drivers.

In the healthcare industry, data plays a vital role in the design and development of heart valve repair and replacement devices. Manufacturers utilize data to create optimized valves for surgical applications. Data collection is essential, as it enables the creation of smart and intelligent heart valves using advanced technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence. These valves can gather, store, and analyze data, providing valuable insights to users in real-time. For instance, the FDA's recent approval of Siron's Solo Smart aortic pericardial heart valve showcases this innovation. Equipped with sensors and data transmission technologies, this valve offers real-time information to both patients and clinicians.

Market Challenges

The heart valve repair and replacement market faces a significant challenge due to the shortage of skilled cardiologists. Early diagnosis and proper treatment of heart valve diseases are crucial for patient care, making the expertise of healthcare professionals an essential factor. However, the migration of trained specialists from developing countries to developed ones and high rates of burnout among professionals are contributing to this shortage. The lack of adequate skilled personnel can lead to misdiagnosis and improper treatment, potentially causing harm to patients. To address this issue, investing in training programs and creating a conducive work environment for healthcare professionals is necessary to retain their skills and commitment to the field.

Segment Overview

This heart valve repair and replacement devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 HV replacement devices

1.2 HV repair devices Deployment 2.1 Minimally invasive surgery

2.2 Transcatheter surgeries

2.3 Open surgeries Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Indication End User

1.1 HV replacement devices- In the Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices market, mechanical, tissue/bioprosthetic, and transcatheter valves continue to be crucial for treating damaged heart valves. Mechanical valves, made from synthetic materials, are durable and suitable for younger patients with a history of valve stenosis or regurgitation and atrial fibrillation, requiring lifelong anticoagulation. Notable mechanical valves include Medtronic's Open Pivot Mechanical Heart Valves and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation's INTUITY Elite Valve System. Tissue or bioprosthetic valves, derived from animal or human tissue or the patient's own cells, do not necessitate anticoagulation but typically need replacement every ten years. They are generally used in older patients and include Medtronic's Mosaic and Mosaic Ultra Bioprostheses and Abbott's EPIC Mitral Stented Tissue Valve with Linx Anticalcification Technology. Transcatheter or percutaneous heart valves enable minimal sedation and fewer incisions, resulting in shorter hospital stays for patients with aortic valve stenosis. However, they carry potential complications such as bleeding, stroke, arrhythmias, kidney disease, infections, and heart attacks. Notable transcatheter valves include Boston Scientific Corporation's LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, JenaValve Technology's JenaValve Pericardial TAVR System, and Medtronic's Evolut PRO System. The advancements in these heart valve technologies are expected to fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Heart valves are essential components of the cardiovascular system, allowing the efficient flow of blood through the heart. Heart valves can be affected by various conditions such as congenital defects, acquired diseases, age-related changes, infections, heart attacks, and calcific degeneration. These conditions can lead to regurgitation or stenosis, requiring treatment. Treatment options include medicines, lifestyle changes, and heart valve repair or replacement. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) are minimally invasive procedures that have gained popularity due to their lower risk compared to traditional open-heart surgery. The Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices market is subject to regulatory procedures and stringency of regulatory approval, with the FDA playing a key role. High costs and acquisitions by key companies like Medtronic have also impacted the market landscape. Diagnostic technologies are essential for accurate identification of heart valve diseases, including congenital heart defects and cardiovascular diseases.

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

HV Replacement Devices



HV Repair Devices

Deployment

Minimally Invasive Surgery



Transcatheter Surgeries



Open Surgeries

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Indication

End User

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

