Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & Artivion Inc. | Technavio

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our heart valve repair and replacement devices market report covers the following areas:

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising competition and innovations in heart valve repair and replacement devices are one of the key drivers supporting the heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth. Several firms are concentrating their efforts on developing novel transcatheter valves for the repair and replacement devices of heart valves. Only Medtronic's CoreValve and Edwards Lifesciences' Sapien and Sapien XT are used globally. However, several device manufacturers obtained regulatory clearance in Europe and are currently undergoing clinical trials to obtain FDA approval, which is expected to fuel the heart valve repair and replacement devices market. Some devices have shown good clinical performance, such as Boston Scientific's Lotus Valve System, which has gained CE markings in Europe. Thus, the development and innovation of these new devices have the potential to boost rivalry in the heart valve repair and replacement devices market, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the shortage of cardiologists is one of the factors hindering the heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth. The market has a shortage of skilled cardiologists for performing heart valve repair and replacement surgical interventions. Factors such as the migration of well-trained specialists from developing countries to developed countries are responsible for this shortage. Furthermore, increasing rates of burned-out professionals leaving the medical profession due to emotional exhaustion with no interest in work, depersonalization, development of a cynical and negative attitude, and reduced appreciation of personal or professional accomplishments also lead to the shortage of skilled professionals. Hence, the shortage of cardiologists can hinder the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market during the forecast period.

To know more about the drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Heart Valve Replacement Devices



Heart Valve Repair Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The heart valve repair and replacement devices market by the heart valve replacement devices segment will be significant for revenue generation Heart valve replacement devices are used to replace one or more damaged heart valves. Based on the valve type, heart valve replacement devices are classified into mechanical, transcatheter, and tissue/bioprosthetic valves. Mechanical heart valves are manufactured from synthetic materials such as plastic, carbon, or metal. They are strong and long-lasting and are used in people below 65 years of age with valve stenosis or regurgitation and a history of atrial fibrillation. Since blood cells stick to mechanical valves and form blood clots, patients should take anticoagulants for a lifetime. These valves are not prone to structural valve degeneration and can be easily implanted in patients with small-sized hearts. Such factors are driving the segment growth.

will be significant for revenue generation Heart valve replacement devices are used to replace one or more damaged heart valves. Based on the valve type, heart valve replacement devices are classified into mechanical, transcatheter, and tissue/bioprosthetic valves. Mechanical heart valves are manufactured from synthetic materials such as plastic, carbon, or metal. They are strong and long-lasting and are used in people below 65 years of age with valve stenosis or regurgitation and a history of atrial fibrillation. Since blood cells stick to mechanical valves and form blood clots, patients should take anticoagulants for a lifetime. These valves are not prone to structural valve degeneration and can be easily implanted in patients with small-sized hearts. Such factors are driving the segment growth. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the heart valve repair and replacement devices market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The adoption of heart valve repair and replacement devices in hospitals will facilitate the heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heart valve repair and replacement devices market vendors.

Related Reports:

The transcranial doppler market share is expected to increase by USD 32.42 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45%. The particulate respirators market share is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%. Download a free sample now!

Heart Valve Repair And Replacement Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., Neovasc Inc., Valcare Medical, and Xeltis AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Heart valve replacement devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Heart valve replacement devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Heart valve repair devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heart valve repair devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Artivion Inc.

Exhibit 90: Artivion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Artivion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 94: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Exhibit 102: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 105: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 JenaValve Technology Inc.

Exhibit 109: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 112: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

Exhibit 121: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio