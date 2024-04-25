Heart-Valve-Surgery.Com and Medtronic Launch Novel "Aortic Stenosis Patient Activation Platform" to Empower Patients

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart-Valve-Surgery.com, a leading patient advocacy group for heart valve disease, with support from Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today launched the "Aortic Stenosis Patient Activation Platform", an end-to-end digital platform for patient awareness, patient education, and patient activation specific to aortic valve stenosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis New Direct-to-Patient Educational Platform

Aortic stenosis is a narrowing of the aortic valve which prevents the aortic leaflets from opening and closing properly. As a result, the heart must work "over time" to pump blood throughout the body. Patients with aortic stenosis often have heart murmurs and experience debilitating symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

"Aortic stenosis is a deadly and under-treated disease," states Dr. Ashish Aneja, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at MetroHealth. Without treatment, up to 50% of patients will die 24 months after the onset of symptoms1. According to Dr. Kendra Grubb, Surgical Director of the Emory Structural Heart & Valve Center, approximately 40%† of patients with aortic stenosis in the United States do not get treatment because their symptoms are often misdiagnosed or ignored2.

Two common approaches for treating aortic stenosis include surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). During the past 10 years, there has been a significant increase in the use of TAVR for aortic stenosis as the estimated number of TAVR procedures performed per year in the United States has increased from 4,600 procedures in 2012 to over 100,000 procedures in 20233.

Because treatment continues to increase and evolve, the "Aortic Stenosis Patient Activation Platform", developed by Heart-Valve-Surgery.com with support from Medtronic and a world-renowned team of physicians, will increase awareness and education for aortic stenosis patients. The proprietary platform leverages artificial intelligence, patient-centric algorithms, geolocation strategies, next-generation telephony engines, robust patient databases, and a social media following of over 500,000 people.

"Using an integrated system of proprietary digital building blocks, the Aortic Stenosis Patient Activation Platform helps patients establish real-time connections with fifty heart teams that specialize in aortic stenosis treatment," states Adam Pick, who started Heart-Valve-Surgery.com after having an aortic valve replacement in 2006.

"At Medtronic, we are committed to helping aortic stenosis patients benefit from durable, minimally invasive devices that consider the lifetime management of heart valve disease," stated Nina Goodheart, Senior Vice President and President, Structural Heart & Aortic, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Heart-Valve-Surgery.com and heart teams across the nation on this important initiative."

About Heart-Valve-Surgery.com

Founded in 2006, Heart-Valve-Surgery.com is the largest educational resource and community of patients with heart valve disease. This award-winning and HONcode certified website, which is sponsored by 40+ cardiac centers, has helped more than 10 million people manage and treat heart valve disease. Adam Pick, the patient advocate who started Heart-Valve-Surgery.com, is followed by 500,000 people across social media for his patient-centric coverage of heart valve disease.

