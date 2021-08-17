Heart Zones Reshores Fitness Tech Product Kitting and Assembly with PRIDE Industries

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Industries, the country's leading employer of people with disabilities, will provide kitting and assembly services to Heart Zones, a pioneer in the field of science-based heart rate training programs and devices. PRIDE Industries will build, package, and ship Heart Zones' premier exercise product, the Blink Armband. Used by health clubs and in K-12 school physical education programs, Heart Zones' Blink Armband is a lightweight heart rate monitor that converts data into individualized, actionable exercise recommendations. The accompanying software allows coaches and instructors to monitor fitness progress in real time.

"As demand for the Blink Armband has increased, I've been looking for a way to re-shore production and get our product to our customers more quickly," said Sal Edwards, a triathlete, ultra-marathoner, exercise scientist, and best-selling author who founded Heart Zones in 1993. "And I knew I could count on PRIDE Industries, given our past partnership."

Thirty years ago, PRIDE Industries partnered with Sal Edwards to build, kit, and ship products for her previous company, Yuba Shoes. For several years, the footwear company made snowshoes that were used by various military branches, particularly the Marines.

"We value our longstanding, trusted partnership with Sal. The Blink Armband production will be performed in our state-of-the-art Roseville manufacturing facility," said Tony Lopez, Vice President of Manufacturing and Logistics Services for PRIDE Industries. "By building the accessory kits for the Blink Armband—a strap, clasps, and connectors—PRIDE Industries is excited to help Heart Zones motivate and empower Americans to improve their fitness."

Sonic welder machines will be used to manufacture the accessory kits for the Blink Armband. PRIDE Industries will train employees with disabilities to operate this equipment, which is a valuable, transferable job skill.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance, custodial, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

About Heart Zones: For over 25 years, Heart Zones, Inc. has provided the latest in scientific-based heart rate training technology, fitness training programs, certifications, books and educational materials for coaches, athletes and individuals. Founded by author, professional athlete and exercise scientist Sally Edwards, MA, MBA, the company was first to introduce networked fitness with the patented Threshold Training System™ for use in individual and group fitness training settings. Heart Zones, Inc continues to innovate and pioneer new technologies and training programs for both individual and group training environments with the mission to get America fit. Learn more at https://www.heartzones.com

Contact:

Kat Maudru

19167534339

[email protected]

SOURCE PRIDE Industries