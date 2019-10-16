HeartBeam's Breakthrough Technology to Bring Mobile Cardiovascular Diagnostic Services to Patients

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, nearly 800,000 Americans have a heart attack. Heart disease now accounts for one in four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When patients have heart attack symptoms, the most important factor in a successful outcome is how quickly they receive treatment. Yet most patients wait well over two hours before seeking medical attention. Each 30-minute delay results in a mortality increase of 7.5%.

To improve outcomes, HeartBeam developed the iCardiologist™ mHealth technology which consists of a personal, credit-card-sized, 12-lead ECG capable device coupled with a cloud-based, expert, diagnostic system. The iCardiologist features personalized cardiac markers to identify the need for medical intervention. While many people don't realize they are having a heart attack until several hours after the onset of symptoms, the iCardiologist solution delivers instant information and updates to patients, allowing them to make immediate and informed decisions. To learn more, please visit HeartBeam's campaign on RedCrow.

With significant improvements to timely diagnosis, iCardiologist has shown, in the studies conducted so far, to be as accurate as the best cardiologists. It benefits everyone, including patients, providers, and insurers, reducing time to intervention and saving healthcare dollars. Most importantly, it gives patients the peace of mind that they will react appropriately to the cardiac symptoms, allowing them to stay active and enjoy their current lifestyle.

We believe that our iCardiologist technology can significantly reduce unnecessary ER visits for chest pain, currently estimated to cost over $10 billion per year. - Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., HeartBeam CEO.

HeartBeam partnered with RedCrow , an online, direct-investment platform made up of healthcare professionals and investors, to grow their investor audience. It hopes that analysis, marketing tools, and introductions from the RedCrow community will accelerate its fundraising process to a successful near-term close. Additionally, the team at HeartBeam is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Amp'd Arena at Cleveland Clinic's 2019 Medical Innovation Summit on October 21, 2019. Investors can interact with the HeartBeam team in advance of the conference at www.RedCrow.com and provide pre-conference insight and feedback. "As one of RedCrow's premier companies, we are thrilled HeartBeam will be taking the stage with us in Cleveland this year" – Brian Smith, RedCrow CEO.

RedCrow, a sponsor of the Cleveland Clinic 2019 Medical Innovation Summit, has joined with the Cleveland Clinic to improve the pitch experience. Combining a pre-event, virtual experience on redcrow.com to potential investors and startups, a conference-based app experience, and post-event online follow up, RedCrow will markedly increase the level and quality of engagement for attendees of the 2019 Medical Innovation Summit. Everyone in the RedCrow network is encouraged to contribute by leaving feedback and questions for companies like HeartBeam on their Amp'd Arena RedCrow profiles.

About RedCrow

RedCrow is a direct-investment and marketing platform for healthcare innovation. RedCrow leverages industry experts to vet startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation succeed. When a startup joins RedCrow, it's equipped with the tools, such as interactive, virtual deal rooms, it needs to market its company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of its crowd of experts to identify and grow innovative companies.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam is a Silicon Valley based development stage company with a proprietary cardiovascular mHeath technology. As a diagnostic software company, the focus, in terms of medical value, is to go well beyond many single lead ECG technologies that are currently in the market. HeartBeam's iCardiologist comprises a credit-card-sized 12 -lead capable ECG machine and a cloud-based expert software system that can detect a heart attack with accuracy that is indifferent from a cardiologist. Company's 3D signal-based technology addresses the totality of all cardiovascular patients estimated to comprise 80 million individuals in the US only. For more information, please visit https://www.heartbeam.com/

