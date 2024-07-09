Heartbeat Health Announces Growth Investment by Cressey & Company

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartbeat Health, Inc. ("Heartbeat"), one of the leading cardiovascular care companies in the country, today announced that it has closed a significant growth investment by Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey"), a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. Heartbeat provides virtual care and diagnostic services focused on identifying and closing gaps in cardiovascular disease. Cressey's investment and added resources will help Heartbeat continue to enhance its clinical offering and care team, while expanding access to more customers across the country and accelerating Heartbeat's growth. Existing investors in Heartbeat, including .406 Ventures, Echo Ventures, Kindred Ventures and Optum Ventures, invested alongside Cressey.

Heartbeat Health

"We are excited to partner with Cressey as we continue building Heartbeat into the preeminent tech-enabled cardiac care provider," said Dr. Jeff Wessler, cardiologist and Heartbeat's CEO and Founder. "Heartbeat offers on-demand cardiology care through a combination of virtual-first digital tools and a national practice of licensed clinicians who deliver world-class clinical services. From diagnostic reads to virtual visits and network-driven referrals, Heartbeat leverages data-driven clinical care to enable better health outcomes and improve cost efficiency through a seamless user experience."

"With the support of our new partners at Cressey," Dr. Wessler explained, "we will build from our strong foundation to expand the reach of and access to our integrated, evidence-based virtual and digital care model. The need for cardiac care is greater than ever, and we believe we are well-positioned to deploy Heartbeat's clinical model at greater scale to serve more patients across the United States."

Heartbeat is a cardiovascular care company pioneering a new approach to heart care. Powered by expert clinicians, Heartbeat's virtual-first model uses real-time clinical data and device connectivity to deliver a range of clinical services, including same-day diagnostic reads, televisits, and virtual care programs. Heartbeat helps payers, provider groups, and at-risk organizations identify, monitor, and close gaps in care for their member populations with rising cardiovascular disease risk. Heartbeat's services are available in every state in the United States and cover every cardiac condition at every level of severity.

"Cressey has a long-standing investment thesis dedicated to innovative specialty care management models, with a specific focus on those that address cardiovascular disease," said Dan Vollman, Vice President at Cressey. "Heartbeat provides access to much-needed cardiovascular care, offering same-day appointments and diagnostics for rising risk patients. They are already delivering significant return on investment for an impressive list of market-leading clients. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Heartbeat team and look forward to helping the company maximize the reach of its innovative model."

Steve Dildine, Partner at Cressey, commented, "In addition to improving access, Heartbeat's clinicians identify gaps in care and enable critical medical interventions for high-risk patients, which drives meaningful reductions in hospital admissions, emergency room visits, and total cost of care. We intend to build from this core value proposition to help Heartbeat accelerate its expansion strategy and reach more high-risk patients."

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat delivers virtual-first cardiovascular disease prevention and management with a focus on improved clinical experience, health outcomes, and reduced cost. Through its industry-leading data-powered platform and its clinical services, Heartbeat helps patients and at-risk organizations benefit from higher value care by reducing cardiovascular risk and the likelihood for future adverse events. Heartbeat clinicians provide diagnostic testing and telehealth across all 50 states to deliver 24/7, on-demand cardiovascular care. The Company is headquartered in New York City.

Learn more at www.heartbeathealth.com

About Cressey & Company LP

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. The Cressey & Company team has a nearly 40-year history of helping companies drive innovation and growth and realize quality and productivity enhancements.

