HeartCare Imaging and George Washington Medical Faculty Associates Team Up to Provide Specialty Care Throughout Rural America.

JUPITER, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartCare Imaging (HCI) and the George Washington Medical Faculty Associates (GW MFA), Washington DC's largest independent physician practice with more than 750 providers, are announcing a new initiative to improve patient care nationwide by providing specialty clinical care through telemedicine. Rural hospitals will now have access to real-time university-based specialists and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose hometown patients, enabling overall improved healthcare in their communities.

"The GW MFA has a long history of providing high quality telemedicine support to the maritime and aviation industries in the most remote parts of the world," said Neal Sikka, MD, GW MFA Emergency Medicine. "We are excited to work with HCI to bring that experience closer to home, in rural parts of America where there is a critical need to improve access."

"Here at HeartCare we are committed to rural health. We know we can make a difference and have a positive impact on patients needing specialty care in areas where the clinical excellence may not be abundant," states Robert J. Stilley, President and CEO of HeartCare Imaging. "Working with GW MFA to provide telemedicine will ensure patients nationwide, down to the smallest village, will have access to specialty providers such as cardiologist, nephrologist, ER doctors, etc. GW MFA's decade plus experience of successfully providing telemedicine services will be of great benefit to patients in rural America."

Almost 20% of Americans live in Rural America. Telemedicine is a critical component of the healthcare crisis solution and we are determined to make launching and maintaining telemedicine programs simple and cost effective. HeartCare Imaging connects patients with licensed university-based specialist who can provide immediate resolutions for an array of clinical needs. Partner hospitals are assured peace of mind with 24/7 access to the telemedicine call center and onsite training. HCI and GW MFA encourage any interested hospital or provider to contact them at info@heartcareimaging.com.

About MFA-With 750 physicians and over 40 locations, the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates is the largest independent physician practice in the Washington DC Metropolitan region. The practice features 52 specialties. Physicians teach at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and practice at the GW Hospital

About HCI-Established in 1998, HeartCare Imaging (HCI) has become an industry leader in providing medical imaging solutions throughout the United States. HCI has worked closely with our client-partners to provide solutions that benefit patients, physicians and hospitals. We have demonstrated our commitment to quality for over two decades by continuously implementing cutting-edge technology, providing well trained and motivated technologists and nurses, and by pioneering efforts in lab accreditations. Our unique and flexible model has allowed us to partner with a wide variety of clients with individual needs.

These clinical services are available to hospitals nationwide.

For more information, visit www.heartcareimaging.com/telehealth

SOURCE HeartCare Imaging