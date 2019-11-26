HeartGuide™ from OMRON Healthcare Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019

"OMRON is honored to be recognized by the TIME Best Inventions List for HeartGuide. This prestigious list considers inventions from around the world," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg. "We created HeartGuide to change the way people perceive a blood pressure monitor and the role this vital heart health technology can play in our lives."

"Regular monitoring is the path to managing hypertension and saving lives, and this behavior change is an essential part of how we are advancing our mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes," said Kellogg.

HeartGuide is a medically accurate oscillometric blood pressure monitor in the compact form of a wristwatch. Oscillometric technology is the FDA-recognized standard for accurate, automated, medical-grade personal blood pressure measurement and it is what is used in a doctor's office.

HeartGuide received FDA clearance as a medical device and launched in the U.S. in January and was greeted by overwhelming demand.

As noted on the TIME Best Inventions list: "Integrating a blood-­pressure monitor into a sleek watch that also measures sleep and activity makes staying on top of cardiovascular health easy and provides a fuller picture of overall wellness."

HeartGuide pairs with a proprietary mobile app, HeartAdvisor™, an insights-driven digital service designed to act as a digital health coach to help users adopt healthier habits and take meaningful action on their numbers. Together with the HeartAdvisor app, HeartGuide becomes a vital heart health tool for those who are in the hypertension danger zone and for early adopters who want access to heart health insights any time.

HeartAdvisor users have the ability to store, track and share their data with their physician, and can receive personalized health insights to determine how lifestyle habits affect blood pressure.

The annual TIME Best Inventions list highlights the best inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

Since its official launch earlier this year, HeartGuide has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Engadget "Best of CES" award for best wearable, the Tom's Guide "Best in Show" award for best health device, the Techlicious "Top Picks of CES award" which highlights new product innovations, the Industrial Designers Society of America IDEA award featured finalist for design and the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 for groundbreaking innovation in design.

This week, OMRON announced retail availability of HeartGuide in the E.U. HeartGuide is available for purchase in the U.S. exclusively at OmronHealthcare.com and HeartAdvisor can be downloaded on Google Play and iTunes.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since OMRON invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. OMRON is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

