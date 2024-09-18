Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Announces HPBExpo25 Details

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) announces that its flagship event, HPBExpo, will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 26-29, 2025. The HPBExpo brings together industry professionals from around the globe to a city filled with southern hospitality, celebrated food, rich history, and renowned culture.

HPBExpo, the only niche marketplace spanning specialized categories like barbecue technology, fireplaces, chimneys, accessories, and outdoor living, has been redesigned to help retailers, buyers, manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers connect and do business together.

"HPBExpo is where innovation meets collaboration, with retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and industry leaders all coming together under one roof, and New Orleans is the perfect destination for our industry to enjoy both business and local culture," said HPBA President & CEO Jill McClure. She adds, "Business owners attend this event because it's more than just a gathering—it's a powerful platform for inspiration, education, and motivation. Whether you're looking for fresh ideas, to learn from industry experts, or to connect with like-minded peers, this event is designed to fuel your passion and propel your business in the coming year."

HPBExpo25 expects to welcome over 300 brands and 1,300+ buying entities to New Orleans.

HPBExpo25 Highlights Include:

Innovative Exhibits

HPBExpo25 will offer a comprehensive look at industry innovations and showcase groundbreaking products and technologies, including the latest advancements in fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, barbecue grills, and patio furniture.

Engaging Educational Sessions and Workshops

Attendees will participate in a wide range of educational sessions and hands-on workshops designed to enhance industry knowledge and skills. Topics will cover emerging trends, new technologies, business strategies, marketing techniques, and NFI Certification Reviews. Over 30+ CEUs will be available through free education sessions on the tradeshow floor, which are included with admission. Certification review classes and testing will also be available onsite with advance registration.

Premier Networking Opportunities

HPBExpo25 provides a valuable platform for building connections and fostering collaborations within the hearth, patio, and barbecue community. Attendees will network with industry leaders, peers, and potential business partners through exclusive networking events and receptions.

Live Product Demonstrations & Outdoor Burn

See first-hand how new innovations can improve performance and customer satisfaction, and engage with experts to learn more about cutting-edge solutions. This year's Expo experience will extend well beyond the show floor with a 3-day Outdoor Burn exhibits area and the new Outdoor Living Hub. Experience live demonstrations, an outdoor classroom, and interactive displays of the latest products.

Industry Awards and Recognition

Celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations at the HPBExpo25 Awards Ceremony. The event will recognize the best in the field and honor exceptional products and contributions to the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries.

HPBExpo is open to trade only and will take place from March 26th to 29th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Interested manufacturers and providers of products and services to the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries may learn more about attending, exhibiting, and/or sponsoring by visiting https://www.hpbexpo.com/exhibit/apply-to-exhibit/ .

About HPBExpo:

HPBExpo is the premier event dedicated to the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries. As the largest trade show of its kind, it brings together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals to showcase the latest products, innovations, and trends. Attendees can explore a vast range of exhibits, attend educational sessions, and network with key players in the industry. HPBExpo serves as a crucial platform for discovering new opportunities and advancing business in the hearth, patio, and barbecue sectors. Web: www.hpbexpo.com .

About Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA):

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is a national trade association dedicated to advancing the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries. HPBA provides members with resources, advocacy, and industry insights to support their businesses and promote industry growth. Through education, networking opportunities, and industry events, HPBA works to enhance the professional development of its members and to champion the benefits of hearth, patio, and barbecue products to consumers and regulators alike. Web: www.hpba.org .

