HeartHero Awarded Grant Funding From The Colorado Office Of Economic Development And International Trade

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) claims more than 350,000 American lives each year. Eighty percent of those SCAs occur at home, where families do not have access to a lifesaving AED. With chances of survival decreasing 7-10 percent with each passing minute, most people suffering an SCA do not have time for the ambulance to arrive with an AED.

"OEDIT's grant will help us get one step closer to saving millions of lives from sudden cardiac arrest," said Gary Montague, HeartHero founder and CEO. "As a medical professional who has seen too many people die from sudden cardiac arrest, I am thrilled that OEDIT believes in our product and our mission. The AED market is ripe for disruption and with the help of OEDIT, we plan to do just that."

Part of OEDIT's Advanced Industry Accelerator Programs, Early Stage Capital and Retention Grants fund companies commercializing innovative technologies to create viable products that meet a market need and will be created or manufactured in Colorado and exported globally.

About HeartHero

HeartHero is the next generation automated external defibrillator. Our team is on a mission to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest, the number one killer in the United States. By developing a portable, easy-to-use AED, we aim to make lifesaving technology accessible and affordable to all. At HeartHero, we aim to empower families to help their loved ones live longer, more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit hearthero.io.

About OEDIT's Advanced Industry Accelerator Programs

OEDIT's Advanced Industry Accelerator Programs were created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado's advanced industries by driving innovation, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing access to early-stage capital and creating a strong infrastructure that increases the state's capacity to be globally competitive. AIA encompasses three distinct grant programs: Proof of Concept, Early Stage Capital and Retention, and Commercialization Infrastructure. For more information, visit choosecolorado.com.

