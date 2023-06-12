Hearthsong Celebrates 40 Years of Awe-Inspiring Play with Re-imagined Branding and More Brands In Its Online Toy Store

MADISON, Va. , June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearthsong, the toy brand dedicated to colossal imagination, is celebrating 40 years of playtime with re-imagined branding and an expanding assortment of new brands in its e-commerce toy store at hearthsong.com.

For four decades, the company has built its reputation with high-quality toys that unlock imagination. With this magical 40 year milestone comes Hearthsong's announcement that "the fun has just begun," reflecting the company's breakout transformation from mail order catalog retailer to omnichannel imaginative play brand. The new "warm, wondrous, colossal" branding approach honors that deep legacy and provides a foundation for a host of exciting changes in product, packaging, and communications.

Hearthsong is bringing the motto "We Spark Wonder, We Dream Bigger, We Play Together" to life through with the addition of hundreds of new items from dozens of new brands in its e-commerce assortment at hearthsong.com. While Hearthsong brand items continue to be the core of the online assortment, new partnerships with both established and up-and-coming toy brands allow the Hearthsong team to present a carefully curated set of items built around imagination.

"Since 1983, Hearthsong has been creating products that rev up kids' imaginations and foster strong connections between kids and the people in their lives," said CEO Jamey Bennett. "Our new path celebrates that rich past while opening up limitless wonderlands of play possibilities."

About Hearthsong
At Hearthsong, we believe that kids' greatest superpower is their ability to imagine bigger. We've put our hearts into sharing larger-than-life, awe-inspiring experiences that impart a sense of wonder in kids and the people in their lives. We've made a big deal out of playtime for the past 40 years—and we're just getting started.

