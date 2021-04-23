Heartiversaries Earn a Spot on the Celebration Calendar

MENOMONIE, Wis., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Dot of Happiness (BDOH), a party supply company known for creating goose bump moments, is launching the "Heartiversary Collection" after CEO and Founder learned of the story of new-mom-to-be Sonja and her baby, Charlotte, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

"We've been in business for over two decades and have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, important milestones, and more, but the Heartiversary Collection has special meaning for Big Dot of Happiness," said Sheri Yukel, CEO and Founder of Big Dot of Happiness. "After speaking with Sonja, it became very clear that Heartiversaries are a milestone that millions of people around the world celebrate, yet it is not a commercially recognized Day. We're changing that -- these heart warriors have been given a second chance at life!"

A "Heartiversary" is the anniversary of a cardiac surgery and recognizes each year following that another year has passed since the heart warrior was given a second chance to live. The new Big Dot Heartiversary Collection celebrates this Day with signature party supplies, including photo booth props, décor pieces, party swirls, banners, garland, cutouts, drink coasters, yard signs and the signature Big Dot of Happiness Jumborific Card. Prices range from $9.99 to $34.99 and are available to order here on the company website https://www.bigdotofhappiness.com. Further, proceeds from the sale of the collection will go to The Children's Heart Foundation, which funds Congenital Heart Defect Research.

"The idea of a Heartiversary was not even on my radar until we received Charlotte's diagnosis and she had her first surgery at two days old," said Sonja, mother of Charlotte. "There are so many points before and after surgery that we hold our breath, but the one that gave us hope and that gives patients like Charlotte a chance for life is the 'Heartiversary.' Sherri and the Big Dot team's quick response to ensure Heartiversaries are a mainstay on party aisles will help bring awareness and research to this issue, and for that we are incredibly grateful."

Perhaps the most talked about story of a child being born with a congenital heart defect (CHD) is ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose son was born with a CHD, yet unlike Charlotte, his condition wasn't detected until after he had been born. His Heartiversary is April 24! Further, Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Shaun White was born with a congenital heart defect and had two open-heart surgeries before the age of one.

Congenital heart defects are the most commonly occurring birth defect, affecting approximately 1 in 100 babies born, or a child born every 15 minutes. Congenital heart defects are the leading cause of birth-defect-related mortality. Funded research is making a very big difference in the lives of CHD patients, helping to reduce incidences and increase survival, longevity and quality of life.

For more information, visit https://www.bigdotofhappiness.com/other-events/everyday-party/happy-heartiversary.html

About Big Dot of Happiness

We do more than create party supplies, we create Goose Bump moments … memories that will last a lifetime! Our designer party collections make it easier for everyone to be a Party-Throwing Hero. From concept and design, Big Dot of Happiness products are 100% unique and original with the majority crafted right in our Wisconsin facility. We pride ourselves on the quality of our party supplies and specialize in making your party a fun event to remember for years to come. We are where QUALITY and FUN meet!

