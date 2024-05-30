Heartland Dental awards $45,000 in scholarships to Concorde Career Colleges' students

Scholarships part of a growing workforce solutions relationship between Heartland and Concorde



KANSAS CITY, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges and Heartland Dental today announced the national recipients of the 2024 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarships, a $2,500 awards package to 18 students who demonstrate exceptional dedication, passion, and potential in the field of dental hygiene.

Heartland Dental is one of the largest dental support organizations in the nation and a longtime partner with Concorde to help address the need for dental hygienists. This is the third year Heartland has awarded scholarships to Concorde students, with the latest round bringing the total to $125,000.

"Heartland Dental remains steadfast in our commitment to cultivating the next generation of dental hygienists. These incredible professionals play a vital role in oral health, and those who choose this path have the potential to make a lasting impact on people's lives," said Cathy Telles, Campus Recruiting Manager for Heartland Dental. "In recognition of their invaluable contributions, we are honored to partner with Concorde to present the 2024 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarships. These scholarships will empower hygienists to pursue continuing education, refine their leadership skills, and emerge as mentors within their communities."

Since 2021, Heartland Dental has sponsored dental hygiene labs and graduate pinning ceremonies at Concorde's Grand Prairie, Orlando and Tampa campuses, as well as Concorde's pediatric community events that offer free services. To date, the organization has hired 144 Concorde dental hygiene graduates.

Added Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges: "Heartland has an innovative approach to creating pathways to employment for future dental hygienists, including student support and mentorship, and investing in the advancement of their own employees. Partnerships like ours truly exemplify successful workforce solutions. We are grateful for our growing relationship with Heartland, and their investment in our students and dental programs."

The 18 Concorde Career College/Concorde Career Institute recipients of individual $2,500 scholarships include:

Concorde's dental hygiene curriculum blends online and on ground coursework with in-person lab instruction and clinical experience to prepare students to enter the dental industry in as few as 17 months.1

Nationwide, employment of dental hygienists is projected to grow 7% from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations.2 In states where Concorde has multiple campuses, the demand is significantly higher. Statewide, Florida dental hygienists have a 15.8% projected job growth between 2023 and 2031.3 In Texas, projected job growth for dental hygienists between 2020-2030 is 31.7%—more than four times the national average.4

To learn more about Concorde's dental hygiene program, visit concorde.edu/dental-programs/dental-hygiene.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde.edu or uti.edu or , or visit us on LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or on X (formerly Twitter) at @ConcordeCareer or @news_UTI.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,800 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

