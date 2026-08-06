Heartland Dental CEO Pat Bauer Receives 2026 Dental Titan Award for Leadership and Lasting Impact on Doctor-Led Dentistry

Industry recognition celebrates Bauer's people-first leadership and enduring commitment to Heartland Dental's doctor-led culture and support model

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Pat Bauer has received the 2026 Dental Titan Award, an honor for individuals whose leadership, innovation and service have impacted the dental industry. Bauer was recognized during Dykema's 13th Annual DSO Conference for in Denver, Colorado.

The Dental Titan Award honors leaders whose accomplishments, service and influence have made a lasting impact on the dental profession. Bauer's recognition reflects his decades-long commitment to developing leaders, supporting doctors and advancing a culture built on collaboration, respect for clinical autonomy and genuine care for people.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Pat for decades, and few leaders have had a greater impact on Heartland Dental's culture, growth and commitment to doctor-led dentistry," said Rick Workman, DMD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental. "Pat has always believed that when doctors are supported, connected through community, and empowered to lead, extraordinary things happen for their patients, teams, communities, and the profession as a whole. His humility, integrity, and unwavering commitment to people have shaped not only Heartland Dental but also helped influence the future of dental support and leadership development across our industry. The Dental Titan Award is a well-deserved recognition of a leader who has spent his career helping others succeed."

"Pat's impact can be seen not only in how Heartland Dental has grown, but also in the people he has developed and the culture he has worked tirelessly to protect," said DeAnn McClain, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Dental. "He leads with humility, purpose and genuine care for people. This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the kind of leader Pat is and of the doctor-led culture and support model he has helped strengthen for decades."

Throughout his leadership, Bauer has helped guide Heartland Dental's growth into one of the largest and most respected dental support organizations in the country while remaining focused on the principles at the center of its doctor-led support model. His commitment to leadership development and innovation, combined with a strong respect for Doctors' clinical judgment, has helped create opportunities for supported doctors and their teams to thrive while they deliver exceptional patient care.

Bauer has also championed continued investment in people and the belief that organizations become stronger when leaders create opportunities for others to learn, grow and succeed. His approach encourages supported doctors and team members to share knowledge, learn from one another and work together to advance dentistry and improve the patient experience.

"I am incredibly grateful for this recognition, but the impact it represents belongs to the people who have built Heartland Dental and continue to make it stronger every day," said Bauer. "Our supported doctors, team members and partners inspire one another to keep learning, collaborate generously and never lose sight of the patients and communities we serve. Leadership begins with kindness, curiosity and a commitment to helping others succeed, and I am blessed to work alongside people who embody those values every day."

The Dental Titan Award reinforces Heartland Dental's leadership in doctor-led dental support and reflects the organization's commitment to advancing the profession forward through leadership development, mentorship, innovation, and collaboration. As the company continues to support doctors and teams across the country, it remains focused on creating opportunities to support clinical excellence, professional growth and exceptional patient experiences.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

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SOURCE Heartland Dental