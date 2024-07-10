Heartland Paving Partners Enters Chicagoland Market with Acquisition of Professional Paving and Concrete

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Paving Partners ("Heartland"), a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Professional Paving and Concrete, a well-respected paving contractor serving the Chicagoland market. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Heartland Paving Partners as it expands its growing footprint with its sixth acquisition and taps into the region's highly attractive paving maintenance market.

Founded in 1982, Professional Paving and Concrete has been a cornerstone in the industry for over forty years, providing a comprehensive range of paving services to primarily commercial, and industrial clients. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of its founder, Alex Demos, ensuring continuity and maintaining the high standards of service that clients have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to welcome Professional Paving and Concrete to the Heartland family," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. "This acquisition not only allows us to enter the attractive Chicagoland market but also aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of concentrating high-performing assets throughout the upper Midwest. Alex and his team bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business."

Alex Demos, Founder and CEO of Professional Paving and Concrete, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The entire Professional Paving team and I are excited to join forces with Heartland Paving Partners. While we have built a tremendously successful company over the past four decades, we are always striving for new heights. Partnering with Heartland provides us with the resources and support needed to achieve our ambitious goals."

About Heartland Paving Partners

Heartland Paving Partners is a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services across the upper Midwest. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Heartland delivers high-quality solutions and fosters strong partnerships within the industry. Heartland is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.heartlandpavingpartners.com

Heartland Paving Partners is actively seeking additional acquisitions. If you would like to join our partnership, please contact Alex Bues for additional information at [email protected].

About Professional Paving and Concrete

Professional Paving and Concrete, founded in 1982, is a trusted provider of paving services in the Chicagoland area. With over forty years of experience, the company serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients, offering a wide range of services from new construction to maintenance and repair. For more information, please visit www.wepavetheway.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 93 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com

