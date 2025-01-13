Heartland Paving Partners Expands Footprint into New Jersey with Acquisition of Garden State Pavement Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Paving Partners ("Heartland"), a leading provider of commercial parking lot asphalt and concrete repair and maintenance services, proudly announces the acquisition of Garden State Pavement Solutions ("Garden State"), a full-service pavement solutions provider serving New Jersey and parts of eastern Pennsylvania. This acquisition marks Heartland's entrance into the New Jersey market and underscores its continued focus on northern climates with high demand for pavement services.

Founded in 1983, Garden State Pavement Solutions has been a trusted name in the industry for over four decades, delivering a comprehensive suite of asphalt and concrete paving, repair, and maintenance services to a diverse client base. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of Jason Ciavarro as President, while co-founders Rich Manners and Bob Fell will transition to advisory roles, supporting the company's growth and ensuring continuity during this new chapter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Garden State Pavement Solutions to the Heartland family," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into attractive markets and northern regions that experience greater demand for paving maintenance services. Garden State's strong reputation and experienced team position us to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

Rich Manners, Co-Founder of Garden State, added, "Joining Heartland Paving Partners marks an exciting new chapter for Garden State. With Heartland's resources and shared commitment to customer service, we are confident in our ability to build on our success and achieve even greater heights."

About Heartland Paving Partners

Heartland Paving Partners is a superregional, self-performing provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services across the upper Midwest and expanding into the Northeast. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Heartland delivers high-quality solutions and fosters strong partnerships within the industry. Heartland is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners. Heartland Paving Partners is actively seeking additional acquisitions. If you would like to join our partnership, please contact Rick Barrett at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.heartlandpavingpartners.com.

About Garden State Pavement Solutions

Garden State Pavement Solutions has been a trusted name and partner to the property management community since 1983. Offering an array of advanced property assessment tools and a comprehensive pavement rating system, Garden State provides asphalt and concrete repair, installation, and maintenance services to customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.gspavement.com.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 94 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Hurst

VP, Integration & Business Performance

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Paving Partners