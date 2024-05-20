Heartland Paving Partners Expands Presence in Ohio with Acquisition of Klekamp & Company

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Paving Partners ("Heartland"), a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Klekamp & Company, a prominent paving contractor based in Cincinnati. This acquisition is Heartland's fifth and second in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to become the leading self-performance service provider in the attractive Midwest market.

Peter Klekamp, the founder and namesake of Klekamp & Company, has decided to step away from the business. He is entrusting its leadership to Scott Tackett, a long-term leader within the organization. Heartland welcomes Scott to its leadership team as he continues to guide Klekamp forward, maintaining the exceptional standards of customer service and quality that have characterized the company for many years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Klekamp & Company to the Heartland family," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. "Klekamp & Company's excellent reputation and its many talented employees serving customers in the Cincinnati area perfectly complement Heartland's strategic vision. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve clients not only in Ohio but also strengthens our operations in neighboring states."

With over three decades of experience, Klekamp & Company has been a trusted provider of paving services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including milling, resurfacing, new construction, pothole repair, patching, crack filling, and sealing. This expertise, combined with Heartland's resources and industry-leading practices, will create unparalleled value for clients across the region.

"I and the entire Klekamp team are excited to join the Heartland platform. Although Klekamp is already a tremendously successful company, we continue to strive for new heights, and we see this partnership as a means to that end," expressed Scott Tackett, CEO of Klekamp & Company.

About Heartland Paving Partners

Heartland Paving Partners is a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services across the upper Midwest. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Heartland delivers high-quality solutions and fosters strong partnerships within the industry. Heartland is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.heartlandpavingpartners.com

Heartland Paving Partners is actively seeking additional acquisitions. If you would like to join our partnership, please contact Alex Bues for additional information at [email protected].

About Klekamp & Company

Klekamp & Company is a trusted paving contractor based in Cincinnati, Ohio, serving clients in Cincinnati and surrounding areas extending into Northern Kentucky. With decades of experience, Klekamp & Company offers a comprehensive range of paving services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients. For more information, please visit www.klekamp.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 92 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com

