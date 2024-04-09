Heartland Paving Partners Expands Reach into Ohio with Acquisition of S&K Asphalt and Concrete

MINNEAPOLIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Paving Partners ("Heartland"), a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services, today announced the acquisition of S&K Asphalt and Concrete ("S&K"), a prominent Akron-based paving contractor. This marks Heartland's fourth acquisition since its formation in July 2022 and represents the company's strategic expansion into the Ohio market.

"We are thrilled to welcome S&K Asphalt and Concrete to the Heartland family," said Rick Barrett, CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. "S&K's reputation for quality and commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with our core values. Their strong presence in Akron and comprehensive service offerings will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients throughout Ohio."

S&K Asphalt brings over 35 years of experience to the table, providing a full range of asphalt paving services for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Their expertise includes milling, resurfacing, new construction, pothole repair, patching, crack filling and sealing.

"We are excited to join forces with Heartland Paving Partners," said Nick Skeriotis, Founder and President of S&K Asphalt and Concrete. "This partnership allows us to leverage Heartland's many resources and expertise to better serve our existing customers while supporting our continued growth."

Heartland Paving Partners is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on the "buy-and-build" strategy within the industrial services sector. With the acquisition of S&K, Heartland continues executing its strategic vision to become the premier provider of pavement services across the Midwest and a preferred buyer for regional and local contractors seeking growth opportunities.

About Heartland Paving Partners

Heartland Paving Partners is a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services across the upper Midwest. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, fostering solid partnerships within the industry, and supporting the growth and development of its local operating divisions and team members. Heartland is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.heartlandpavingpartners.com

About S&K Asphalt and Concrete

S&K Asphalt and Concrete is a trusted provider of comprehensive asphalt paving services in the Akron, Ohio area. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients, offering a wide range of services from new construction to minor paving repairs. For more information, please visit www.skasphaltconcrete.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 91 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com

Media Contact:

Tyler Messenger, CPA

Senior Financial Analyst

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Paving Partners