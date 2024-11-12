Heartland RV, Cruiser RV & DRV Luxury Suites to Launch New Inventory & Digital Retailing Experience in Partnership with Rollick

Heartland RV, Cruiser RV and DRV Luxury Suites decision to launch an Inventory and Digital Retailing Solution was informed by Rollick and the brands' 2023 "Future of Buying" study finding that 75% of respondents said they wanted to explore dealer inventory online before visiting a dealership. The study also revealed that 49% of respondents wanted to explore financing options online and 43% want to go as far as applying for credit approval. Respondents included confirmed Heartland RV, Cruiser RV and DRV Luxury Suites prospects and buyers during the prior one-year period.

"Our research was clear that we needed to innovate our brand website to meet the needs of today's shoppers," said Lesley Melvin, Director of Marketing for Heartland RV, Cruiser RV, and DRV Luxury Suites. "Accordingly, we are very excited to partner with Rollick, our existing solution provider for lead management and marketing automation through its Aimbase Marketing product and leverage their relationship with U.S. Bank on this exciting new program to benefit our customers and dealers. Through the partnership, we will create more marketing exposure for our in-stock inventory and drive ready-to-buy pre-approved customers directly to dealerships."

The new Inventory and Digital Retailing experience is designed to help shoppers estimate monthly payments through an embedded monthly payment calculator powered by U.S. Bank. Serious shoppers can then take the next step by applying for credit online via U.S. Bank and receiving a credit decision prior to arriving at the dealership. This functionality is all embedded into Rollick's Digital Retailing tool, RollickDR, that is attached to every listing. Customers can also use RollickDR to request a price quote from the dealer and schedule a sales appointment.

"Integrating U.S. Bank financing into this new solution is another exciting step in our journey to simplify the financing process for RV shoppers," said John Hyatt, executive vice president, Dealer Services, U.S. Bank. "With just a few steps, consumers can complete an online credit application to finance a new or used RV in a seamless integrated experience. We also keep the dealer in mind throughout the process so they can readily serve approved customers when they arrive at the dealership to complete their purchase."

While all three brands launched their Inventory and Digital Retailing programs earlier this fall, Rollick's Dealer Development team is still reaching out to unenrolled dealers to secure their participation in program. Interested dealers can also proactively contact Rollick via email at [email protected] or visit our booth this week at the 2024 RV Dealers Connection/Expo to get enrolled or have any questions answered.

Jason Nierman, Rollick's Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, closed by saying: "This partnership between Heartland RV, Cruiser RV and DRV Luxury Suites and Rollick is a unique collaboration in our industry. By integrating U.S. Bank financing solutions directly into the OEM websites through Rollick's platform, we are making it easier for brand website visitors to start their deal online to save time at the dealership. This enhances the buying process and drives high-quality leads to the brands' dealers. It is an exciting time to be at the forefront of this industry with such a progressive OEM like Heartland RV and lender like U.S. Bank."

About Rollick:

Rollick is a technology company that provides software to manufacturers and dealerships in the Powersports, RV, Marine, and industrial/outdoor power equipment industries. Utilized by over 130 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and thousands of dealers, Rollick's SaaS solutions include enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, post-sale customer experience, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace branded for Sam's Club, US Bank, AAA, major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, military members, veterans, and first responders. Rollick was founded in 2017, based in Austin, TX, and backed by several venture investment firms, including Silverton Partners and LiveOak Venture Partners. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

