Heartland Startups Invited for 1:1 Meetings with 30+ Venture Capitalists at Arkansas VC Immersion

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StartupNWA, an initiative of the Northwest Arkansas Council, is accepting applications for its October 2024 VC Immersions series. Scheduled for Oct. 29-30, this series connects startups with leading venture capitalists to secure early-stage funding, gain access to mentorship and build relationships. As the first and only initiative of its kind in the nation, the series aims to bridge the gap between investors and emerging startups, fostering innovation and growth in underserved markets.

"The VC Immersions series is poised to reshape the venture capital landscape by expanding opportunities beyond traditional coastal hubs," said Serafina Lalany, executive director of StartupNWA. "With nearly 75% of venture capital concentrated in California, New York and Massachusetts, StartupNWA aims to open opportunities for early-stage startups in Arkansas and the Heartland."

Expanding from the successful February pilot event, the series will feature one-on-one pitch meetings between startups and visiting VC firms. The 30 confirmed VC firms represent over $4 billion in assets under management, hailing from eleven states and Washington, D.C. The full list can be found here, but notable participants include:

All applicants will be added to StartupNWA's deal database, reaching 100+ institutional investors nationwide.

Key dates for the program include the application deadline of Sept. 30, with selection announcements the second week of October.

Further details, including the full schedule and investor lineup, will be announced closer to the event.

How to apply:

Startups from all over the U.S. are encouraged to apply, with a particular focus on those in the Heartland. Location in Northwest Arkansas is not required.

Startups click here to apply.

About the Northwest Arkansas Council

Founded in 1990 by Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt, Don Tyson and several other business leaders, the Northwest Arkansas Council serves as a regional convener for economic and community initiatives. The Council excels at identifying challenges and championing solutions to enhance the prosperity of the Northwest Arkansas region. Key initiatives include work to advance quality of life, attract talent, improve the region's workforce, create job opportunities, upgrade infrastructure and keep up with the region's impressive growth. For more information, visit www.nwacouncil.org.

