Heartland Veterinary Partners Names Connor Lawrie as CEO in Planned Leadership Transition

Greg DeAtkine will Serve on the Company's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Veterinary Partners "Heartland" or "the Company"), a leading veterinary support organization in the U.S., today announced that Connor Lawrie, who has served as Heartland's Chief Operating Officer for nearly 10 years and as President and COO for the last three years, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. This planned leadership transition is designed to support the Company's continued growth and long-term strategic vision. Heartland is backed by Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

"Connor's appointment reflects a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process," said Luke Schroeder, Partner and Co-Head of Gryphon's Healthcare Group . "He has played a central role in building operational excellence, stewarding Heartland's vet-centric culture, and executing on the Company's growth strategy, and the Board has full confidence that he will not only continue the company's success but take it to the next level."

Greg DeAtkine, who has led Heartland as CEO through a significant period of expansion, will transition to the Company's Board of Directors. In this role, he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to Heartland's leadership team.

"Greg has been instrumental in shaping Heartland into the organization it is today," said Kevin Blank, Operating Partner and Co-Head of Gryphon's Healthcare Group. "We are grateful for his vision and are fortunate that he will continue to lend his experience and strategic insight as a member of our Board of Directors."

Connor has had extensive leadership experience in animal and human healthcare during his career. Prior to Heartland, he played a significant role in both operations and development at National Surgical Healthcare. Connor joined Heartland as COO in 2017, when it had only a handful of practices. His scope of responsibilities as Heartland's President/COO included strategic growth initiatives, field operations, marketing, integrations, procurement, and new facility development and facility expansion.

About Heartland Veterinary Partners

Heartland Veterinary Partners is one of the highest-quality and fastest-growing veterinary support organizations in the United States, with nearly 350 practices across 32 states. Heartland's mission is to improve the lives of veterinarians and those that support them, which they accomplish through their values-focused approach to veterinary practice acquisitions and partnerships with independent practicing veterinarians. For more information, please visit www.heartlandvetpartners.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Since 1999, Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

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SOURCE Heartland Veterinary Partners