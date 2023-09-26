Heartland Water Technology Introduces Biosolids Destruction Process with Assured PFAS Destruction

News provided by

Heartland Water Technology

26 Sep, 2023, 15:17 ET

HUDSON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Water Technology proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive biosolids destruction process. Heartland is a technology-enabled holistic solutions provider that reduces, separates, and converts challenging wastes – a list that now includes wastewater residuals. Two proprietary advancements lie at the heart of Heartland's new process: the HelioStorm™ ultra-high temperature ionic gasifier and the Heartland Dryer featuring our proprietary LTC Dry™ technology (Low Temperature Conductive drying).   

LTC Dry, an efficient recirculating thermal drying technology, employs conductive heat to process wet waste material (typically dewatered sludge) with minimal emissions. The Dryer's advanced thermodynamic process utilizes dry matter for economic and reliable heat transfer. This innovative design, capable of processing up to 50 tons per day of biosolids with moisture content ranging from 5% to 35%, dramatically reduces volume by up to 95%. The dried material is subsequently channeled into the HelioStorm gasification process where it is processed at temperatures up to 10,000°C, completely destroying all per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) compounds while attaining over 90% carbon conversion. Organic material is converted into renewable energy, with only a small amount of inert char remaining for beneficial reuse or disposal. 

The introduction of this new integrated biosolids destruction solution marks a significant milestone in Heartland's mission to revolutionize management of challenging wastes. In concert with this cutting-edge technological advancement, Heartland is also pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Jon Orr to the Heartland team.

Heartland's CEO, Chris Beaufait, expressed his enthusiasm about the progress at Heartland: "Heartland's team is our most important asset, and we've just made an important addition. Jon Orr joins as Director of Thermal Utilization, with 25+ years of experience working with thermal technologies. By combining proprietary technology with industry-respected leaders like Jon, Heartland will deliver a differentiated service for our customers."

Jeff Synder, the Managing Director of Heartland's Waste Conversion business, shared similar sentiments: "Our biosolids destruction process cost-effectively delivers significant volume reduction while simultaneously addressing the issue of PFAS contamination. We are excited to solve these important problems for our customers."

About Heartland Water Technology, Inc

Heartland Water Technology, Inc. (www.heartlandtech.com) is a technology-enabled holistic solutions company that reduces, separates, and converts challenging wastes.  Its proprietary award winning direct-contact wastewater evaporation solution, the Heartland Concentrator™, has a proven track record of successfully treating a wide range of industrial wastewaters and utilizing waste heat (including landfill gas and engine/turbine exhaust) to fuel its process. The HelioStorm ultra-high temperature ionic gasifier offers a distributed solution for complete breakdown of a variety of feedstocks, generating clean hydrogen and converting carbon for beneficial reuse. 

Send inquiries and questions to: Casey Cammann, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected].

Contact:
Casey Cammann
[email protected]  
603-490-9203

SOURCE Heartland Water Technology

Also from this source

Heartland Water Technology Opens State-of-the-Art Heartland Technology Center

Heartland Water Technology, Inc. Appoints Christopher Beaufait as President and CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.