Heartland Water Technology to Collaborate with Empire Diversified Energy to Produce Sustainable Hydrogen at the Port of West Virginia

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy ("Empire") and Heartland Water Technology ("Heartland") are proud to announce a new partnership with Empire Green Generation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire, to develop a state-of-the-art facility that will convert food waste into renewable hydrogen and carbon as part of the Department of Energy's Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2). The partnership between Heartland and Empire represents a significant step forward in converting waste into sustainable hydrogen production.

The project incorporates several essential technical steps into a cohesive, unified process. First, food waste is treated in an anaerobic digester, producing biogas and residual solid material (digestate). Heartland's proprietary HelioStorm™ ultra-high temperature ionic gasifier performs methane pyrolysis of the biogas to produce clean hydrogen and valuable sustainable carbon. The digestate is processed through Heartland's proprietary LTC Dry™ and HelioStorm™ gasifiers in a parallel pathway to produce an ultra-pure, tar-free synthesis gas. This gas is then used to generate clean energy, powering the entire conversion system described, and reducing reliance on the grid and fossil fuels.

"The project not only aligns with our vision to redefine waste, it underscores the critical role of renewable hydrogen in shaping a sustainable, circular economy. Hydrogen is more than an energy carrier; it represents a cornerstone for future sustainability goals, offering a path to decarbonize industries and energize communities in an environmentally responsible manner," said Chris Beaufait, CEO of Heartland. "Empire is a world class developer of sustainable projects. We are excited to work together to deliver an exciting and impactful waste treatment and hydrogen generation plant."

Bernard Brown, Empire COO, added, "The ARCH2 hydrogen hub is a beacon of innovation and leadership in the renewable energy sector. By leveraging this hub as a pivotal platform for collaboration, research, and development, we aim to demonstrate how strategic investments in decentralized hydrogen infrastructure and technology can yield significant environmental and economic benefits. The integration of Heartland's HelioStorm™ technology into the project is a game-changer, harnessing groundbreakingly efficient methods to convert food waste into renewable hydrogen, propelling us toward our hydrogen goals."

The food waste to energy project is expected to begin operations in Q3 2025.

About Heartland Water Technology

Operating at the intersection of water, renewable energy, and resource recovery, since 2008, Heartland has been providing technology-enabled solutions for world's most challenging waste streams. With proprietary, award-winning technologies such as the Heartland Concentrator™, HelioStorm™, and LTC Dry™, Heartland's mission is to provide scalable, efficient, turnkey solutions enabled by expertise and innovation, that not only meet the needs of today but promote sustainability, preserve the environment, and enhance public health.

About Empire Green Generation

Empire Green Generation is a behind-the-grid utilities company that utilizes waste-to-energy and recycling systems to provide electricity, waste management, and water treatment services to Empire's Riverfront Industrial Complex at the Port of West Virginia. Green-Gen provides electricity from waste plastic-derived syngas and green hydrogen from recycling food waste.

About Empire Diversified Energy

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a multifaceted holding company with business units in the sustainable energy and logistics sector. Empire's primary location is in Follansbee, WV where it operates the Port of West of Virginia, within its Eco-Industrial Complex. The Complex is geographically located along the Ohio River where it serves the crossroads of the East Coast and Midwest through its trimodal facility. Empire is currently deploying a host of innovative proven technologies serving the pathway to clean energy generation. These business units will serve the transportation, waste, steel, warehousing, and other sectors, in an effort to help decarbonize the region.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the benefits of the project and the announcement of further details. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Empire's control) and assumptions. Although Empire believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the outcome or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Empire in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Empire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

