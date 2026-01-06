HeartLegacy Rebrands to SalesMail in Strategic Move to Create a Unified Brand and Strengthen Market Leadership

Same team, same service now under single market-recognized brand

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesMail, formerly operating under the corporate name HeartLegacy, today announced the unification of its corporate and product brand under the SalesMail name, aligning the company with the brand widely recognized by customers and the broader market. The move reflects strong market adoption and a focused strategy to scale a platform with proven demand.

Founded as HeartLegacy, the company pivoted in 2019 to focus on personalized video messaging for sales and relationship-driven outreach. Since then, SalesMail has established deep adoption in senior living, where trust and personal connection play a critical role in conversion and retention, while expanding into multifamily housing, real estate, and other markets with similar relationship-driven dynamics.

Organizations use SalesMail to send quick, authentic video messages that drive measurable outcomes, including higher engagement and reply rates, reduced no-shows, increased tours and meetings booked, and higher occupancy.

"This change reflects how our customers already experience us," said Walt Armentrout, CEO and Co-founder of SalesMail. "SalesMail is the name the market knows. Unifying under a single brand removes unnecessary complexity and allows us to focus on scaling what works, helping teams communicate more personally, engage more effectively, and build trust that moves decisions forward."

The unified SalesMail brand includes a refreshed visual identity and updated digital experience across the company's website, Help Center, web portal, and mobile app.

The new SalesMail symbol features a modern, forward-facing play button, representing momentum, action, and the evolving role of video in sales. The symbol's loop represents how SalesMail keeps relationships in motion, helping its business partners engage, nurture, and maintain meaningful connections with their audiences over time.

Together, the mark reflects the company's focus on simple, personal video communication that strengthens relationships and drives desired business outcomes.

SalesMail has experienced sustained growth in recent years, doubling its employee base and achieving 165% ARR growth since 2023. Today, more than 8,000 customers rely on the platform to stand out in competitive markets, develop stronger relationships, and move prospects and customers forward more efficiently.

The SalesMail platform incorporates AI-powered capabilities, dubbed "Authentic Intelligence," that help teams work more efficiently, personalize outreach at scale, and gain clearer insight into engagement and performance. These capabilities support ease-of-use, productivity, and decision-making while preserving the authenticity and human connection at the heart of personal communication. "Our customers want innovation that enhances human interaction, not replaces it," Armentrout added. "Our approach to AI is focused on empowering people to communicate more effectively and more personally at scale, and that philosophy is reflected in both our product and our brand."

There are no changes to existing contracts, pricing, or customer support. Customers can continue using the platform as they always have, now with a clearer and more cohesive brand experience.

To learn more about SalesMail and explore the new brand identity, visit salesmail.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a leading platform for personalized video outreach, helping teams connect with prospects and customers through quick, authentic video communication that drives measurable results. Trusted by thousands of customers across senior living, multifamily housing, and adjacent markets, SalesMail combines ease of use, AI-assisted capabilities, and human-centered design to improve engagement, conversion, and customer experience.

For more information, visit salesmail.com.

Media contact: Reid Gilbert, [email protected]

