HeartLegacy/SalesMail announces new hires to meet demand in Multifamily, Senior Living markets

Growing demand for personalized video communications drives company expansion

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy, home to the SalesMail video app, recently announced new hires to its sales and marketing teams. These hires address growing demand for personalized video communications in the multifamily and senior living markets.

New hires include:

Tara Samuels , Vice President of Sales

, Vice President of Sales Steve Wunch , Multifamily Industry Principal

, Multifamily Industry Principal Christie Freeze , Regional Director of Senior Living Sales

, Regional Director of Senior Living Sales Tucker Tyree , Content Strategist

Trusted by senior living and multifamily professionals since 2019, SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone, desktop, and CRM. Users report they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster. A nearly flawless App Store rating reflects the ease-of-use and tangible benefits SalesMail users experience daily.

Tara Samuels joins the company as Vice President of Sales, bringing two-plus decades of multifamily experience. Samuels is well-known in the multifamily industry for her Multifamily Mentor Matchmaking Group, and has been a passionate user of the SalesMail app in her past roles.

Tara says: "I am thrilled to champion a product that has not only revolutionized communication to benefit the multifamily industry holistically (owners, managers, and supplier partners) but has also become an integral part of my professional journey."

Samuels will lead sales efforts in multifamily, senior living, and ancillary vertical markets.

Bolstering the company's investment in multifamily is Steve Wunch, who joins as Industry Principal. Wunch brings thirty-plus years of multifamily experience on the operator and supplier sides, and will lead the company's thought leadership and brand advocacy initiatives.

Similarly, reinforcing the company's commitment to senior living, Christie Freeze joins HeartLegacy/SalesMail as Regional Director of Senior Living Sales. Freeze holds deep experience in senior living, with prior roles on the operator, supplier, and consulting sides.

Finally, joining Wunch on the marketing team is Tucker Tyree, recently hired as Content Strategist. Tyree's role strengthens company initiatives in category education, with the goal of providing actionable content to senior living and multifamily professionals.

On these new hires, CEO and Co-Founder of HeartLegacy/SalesMail, Walt Armentrout says:

"We are thrilled to add Tara, Christie, Steve, and Tucker to our team. As the demand for personalized video communications grows, we're excited to meet that demand and continue delivering world-class service to our business partners. Each of these hires helps us better fulfill that mission."

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, and other markets.

Users of the SalesMail app include sales leaders, centralized leasing managers, resident retention teams, and hiring directors. Popular use-cases include prospect outreach, tour confirmations, virtual tours, nurture messaging, resident communications, interview reminders, auto-responders, and more.

Contact: Reid Gilbert, reidg@heartlegacy.com

SOURCE HeartLegacy