Hearts & Science Named US Media AOR for HanesBrands

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive review, Omnicom Media Group agency Hearts & Science has been named US media agency-of-record for HanesBrands Inc. The assignment encompasses integrated media strategy, planning, buying, and measurement for direct to consumer and retail lines of business across the HBI brand portfolio, including intimates brands (Hanes, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex); and Champion athletic apparel.

Insight Sourcing, part of Accenture, was the consultant for the review, which included multiple holding company participants. Independent agency Kepler was the incumbent.

"We were looking for an agency partner with a track record of delivering modern media solutions that meet the pace of the modern retail marketplace," said Dawn Hedgepeth, CMO, HanesBrands Innerwear & Hanes Apparel. "We found that partner in Hearts & Science."

Adds Champion VP Marketing Richard McLeod, "Throughout the review, Hearts & Science proved that they have the talent, tools and technology needed to drive business growth for our brand as the options for how, when and where we connect with our customers are constantly evolving and expanding."

As stated in the RFP, decision drivers for the review included excellence in developing break-through brand and media strategy; integrated team structure across brand, retail & DTC; marketplace clout as demonstrated through buying power, cutting-edge partnerships, and access to innovative & first-look opportunities; and a superior data platform that enables mass precision, personalization, and business performance, while also maximizing effectiveness, efficiency, and optimization.

Commenting on the win, Hearts & Science US CEO Christopher Stanger said, "HanesBrands has achieved unique resonance and relevance in the lives of US consumers. As their media agency partner, we will leverage our Agency as a Platform model – powered by the Omni open operating system - to help HBI create emotional connections at scale while acquiring new customers across its portfolio of iconic brands."

Last year, Hearts & Science net new business (wins minus losses) totaled more than $1 billion, as brands like Virgin Voyages, Jaguar Land Rover account, UK national lottery operator Allwyn, Peloton, Kaiser Permanente, and Culver's Restaurants chose Hearts as their media agency partner – a performance that propelled Hearts to the top of the 2023 New Business ranking of global media agency networks from the Research Company Evaluating Media Agencies (RECMA). Most recently, Hearts & Science was named media AOR for sustainable home furnishings brand The Lovesac Company.

About Hearts & Science

Hearts & Science, an Omnicom Media Group agency, transforms data signals into meaningful human connections between brands and consumers that drive exponential growth. Purpose-built for the world of personalized digital marketing, and powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, Hearts & Science draws on the vast expertise and resources of the OMG platform to deliver media solutions that enable brands to create consumer experiences that drive loyalty, share of mind and share of wallet. Launched in New York in 2016, Hearts & Science currently has 43 offices around the globe serving the world's leading brands across a broad spectrum of categories - including automotive, biotech, beauty, CPG, entertainment, fashion, financial services, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, and telecom.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America's number one national bra brand. HBI employs 48,000 associates in approximately 30 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its Full Potential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

SOURCE Hearts & Science