Hearts 2 Soles: Forté and the Indianapolis Colts Team Up to Bring Critical Foot Care to Indianapolis' Unhoused Community

Dec 02, 2025, 15:10 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot health is often a major issue for people experiencing extreme poverty here in Indiana and around the world. The Forté Orthopedic Research Institute welcomes news media to its 2025 Hearts 2 Soles event, presented in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and Wheeler Mission. The annual event raises awareness about the importance of proper foot health as an essential part of everyday life and provides free foot exams, shoes and socks to those unhoused in our community.

WHO:

Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, in partnership with the Colts and Wheeler
Mission






WHAT:

Hearts 2 Soles is an event in which three physicians and their physician assistants 
from Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics provide over 300 unhoused men with
free foot exams. Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin* and other volunteers also will 
be on hand to distribute new socks, shoes and serve meals to the men.



In addition to the generous support provided by Forté Orthopedic Research
Institute, the Colts and Wheeler Mission, Hearts 2 Soles is made possible by
donations of 300 pairs of shoes provided by Red Wing Shoes and Changing
Footprints, 300 pairs of socks supplied by JD Sports and 300 toiletry kits prepared
by Meijer.






WHEN: 

Tuesday, Dec. 2


  • 5:30 p.m. – Arrival
  • 5:35 p.m. – Interview opportunities with Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics' fellowship-trained foot and ankle specialists, Drs. David Porter, Jonathan Smerek and Andrew Wohler, as well as Colts player Ashton Dulin
  • 6-8 p.m. – B-roll opportunities available during the foot clinic



Please Note: We kindly ask the media to refrain from showing the faces of those
receiving foot exams. Subjects should be blurred or filmed in a way that protects
their identity. Player is subject to change.






WHERE:


Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men

520 E. Market St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Please Note: We kindly ask the media to refrain from showing the faces of those receiving foot exams. Subjects should be blurred or filmed in a way that protects their identity. Player is subject to change.

PLANNING YOUR ARRIVAL: Media interested in attending Hearts 2 Soles should contact Malia McGovern at 317.966.0420 or [email protected] onsite or before the event. Parking is available on the east side of Wheeler Mission at Market St. and Park Ave.

About Forté Orthopedic Research Institute
Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, a separately incorporated not-for-profit organization of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, embraces a crucial long-term role in the advancement of orthopedic medicine. Generous contributions from donors allow the institute to support and enhance the research, education, outreach and care initiatives of the surgeons and physicians at Forté. The goal of Forté Institute is to support the practice's mission to "lead advances in orthopedic care and sports medicine through research and education to improve patients' quality of life." To learn more or contribute, visit forteinstitute.org.

SOURCE Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

