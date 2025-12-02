Hearts 2 Soles: Forté and the Indianapolis Colts Team Up to Bring Critical Foot Care to Indianapolis' Unhoused Community

News provided byForté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
Dec 02, 2025, 15:10 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot health is often a major issue for people experiencing extreme poverty here in Indiana and around the world. The Forté Orthopedic Research Institute welcomes news media to its 2025 Hearts 2 Soles event, presented in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and Wheeler Mission. The annual event raises awareness about the importance of proper foot health as an essential part of everyday life and provides free foot exams, shoes and socks to those unhoused in our community.
|
WHO:
|
Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, in partnership with the Colts and Wheeler
|
WHAT:
|
Hearts 2 Soles is an event in which three physicians and their physician assistants
In addition to the generous support provided by Forté Orthopedic Research
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, Dec. 2
|
Please Note: We kindly ask the media to refrain from showing the faces of those
|
WHERE:
|
Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men
520 E. Market St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Please Note: We kindly ask the media to refrain from showing the faces of those receiving foot exams. Subjects should be blurred or filmed in a way that protects their identity. Player is subject to change.
PLANNING YOUR ARRIVAL: Media interested in attending Hearts 2 Soles should contact Malia McGovern at 317.966.0420 or [email protected] onsite or before the event. Parking is available on the east side of Wheeler Mission at Market St. and Park Ave.
About Forté Orthopedic Research Institute
Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, a separately incorporated not-for-profit organization of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, embraces a crucial long-term role in the advancement of orthopedic medicine. Generous contributions from donors allow the institute to support and enhance the research, education, outreach and care initiatives of the surgeons and physicians at Forté. The goal of Forté Institute is to support the practice's mission to "lead advances in orthopedic care and sports medicine through research and education to improve patients' quality of life." To learn more or contribute, visit forteinstitute.org.
SOURCE Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
Share this article