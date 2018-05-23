Hearts On Fire and Girls Inc. Partner to Inspire Girls to be Strong, Smart, and Bold

To launch the relationship, Hearts On Fire contributed a percentage of their 2018 sales from their Lorelei Collection, which represents both strength and femininity in women. The brands will work together to increase awareness and generate interest for Girls Inc. through a variety of marketing efforts including social media, a commitment of employee involvement at local Girls Inc. locations, and varying initiatives to be announced throughout the year.

"We believe the brilliance of our diamonds is only matched by the brilliance inside every young woman," said Caryl Capeci, President, Hearts On Fire. "This organization is truly inspiring."

Lorelei Classics, an extension to one of Hearts On Fire's best-selling collections is launching this summer. A percentage of sales from this collection will also be gifted to Girls Inc.

The Lorelei Classics Collection is inspired by the idea that every woman has her own brand of brilliance—a brilliance that's made up of all the small details that make her who she is. The designs in this collection were also inspired by the intricate, multi-dimensional nature of lace—the diamond rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces share features like scalloped edges, sweeping silhouettes, and fluid lines, and can be layered and stacked together in an infinite number of unique ways. The collection speaks to and celebrates the nuanced, multifaceted nature of every woman.

"Girls Inc. is proud to partner with Hearts On Fire for their commitment to inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold. It is our privilege to be teaming up with a company that not only embraces the contributions of women across all levels of its organization but also recognizes and celebrates that same potential in all women and girls," said Judy Vredenburgh, Girls Inc. President & CEO.

For more information on Girls Inc. and to see how you can get involved visit: https://girlsinc.org

About Hearts On Fire

Hearts On Fire®, The World's Most Perfectly Cut Diamond®, is a leading global diamond jewelry brand. Founded in 1996 and acquired by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in 2014, Hearts On Fire introduced the first-ever branded diamond and changed the jewelry industry forever. Hearts On Fire is passionately dedicated to the artistry that makes our diamond jewelry, and the women who wear it, truly brilliant. The global brand continues to be recognized for its superior craftsmanship and exclusive diamond cut – the single-most important factor in a diamond's value – resulting in extraordinary beauty and brilliance. Hearts On Fire is sold through a rapidly growing global retail partner network of more than 750 locations in 32 countries, including 150 points of sale in Hong Kong and Greater China, 17 HOF-branded stores around the world, heartsonfire.com.. For more information, please visit www.heartsonfire.com.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our programming – delivered to 156,000 girls in partnership with schools and at our centers – across 82 affiliates in over 330 cities and 1,400 sites focuses on the development of the whole girl. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a safe pro-girl environment, and research-based programming equips girls to lead healthy and productive lives, break the cycle of poverty, and become role models in their communities.

Contacts:

Trisha Spillane

Hearts On Fire

617-912-5311

tspillane@heartsonfire.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearts-on-fire-and-girls-inc-partner-to-inspire-girls-to-be-strong-smart-and-bold-300652940.html

SOURCE Hearts On Fire

Related Links

http://www.heartsonfire.com

