HeartStitch® Announces Appointment Of New President

Mr. Bjorkman has expressed confidence in his successor, Dru Dobbs. Mr. Bjorkman stated: "I have watched Dru grow in his role of VP Manufacturing and Operations, handling both operational and personnel issues in a professional manner. He has a level of maturity beyond his years that will serve both him and HeartStitch well as the Company continues to grow."

Mr. Richard Babcock, Director and corporate counsel for HeartStitch commented: "Mr. Dobbs has demonstrated his ability to lower costs, improve quality and manage the growing staff of HeartStitch. His efforts have had an impact on the overall success of the products and the enterprise value of the company. The members of the Board, and myself in particular, believe Dru will help make HeartStitch the leader in the structural heart market."

Prof. Anthony Nobles, Chairman, CEO and chief Clinical Specialist of HeartStitch stated: "Mr. Dobbs has demonstrated a level of professionalism over the past years he has worked at HeartStitch that exceeds that of executives with 20 years experience. I have been impressed with his problem solving, people skills and mostly his ability to listen, learn and quickly apply what is needed to run a medical device company. HeartStitch is growing rapidly with its recent success of the NobleStitch. Dru has been responsible for the scalability of the product and will be overseeing all of our facilities around the world. I am confident in his ability to lead HeartStitch into the next phase of its growth toward establishing our company as a leader in safety and quality while meeting the objectives of the Board and its shareholders."

About HeartStitch®

HeartStitch® Inc. was founded by Prof. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the structural heart marketplace. HeartStitch® is focused on the innovative suture-based systems for remotely providing suture repair of structural heart defects and other vascular structures. HeartStitch® currently markets under license the NobleStitch™ EL device for cardiovascular suturing and PFO closure. HeartStitch™ develops new structural heart technologies through its international innovation development teams in California, Kazakhstan and Germany.

The HeartStitch® Access Pro (formally HeartStitch® TA) and the HeartStitch® Coap Pro (formally the HeartStitch® MR) are FDA cleared for vascular suturing in the United States.

HeartStitch® is a registered trademark of HeartStitch, Inc.

The NobleStitch™ is approved for PFO Closure and Cardiovascular suturing in the European Union.

The NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for Vascular and Cardiovascular suturing in the United States. Further information including warnings and precautions can be found in the instructions for use.

NobleStitch™ EL is distributed worldwide by HeartStitch®, Inc. (HeartStitch® is a registered trademark of HeartStitch, Inc.).

