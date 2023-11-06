Heartwise Ministries Announces Disease Reversal Program

News provided by

Heartwise Ministries

06 Nov, 2023, 00:00 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwise Ministries in partnership with Wildwood Institute today is announcing a disease reversal program, February 11-18, 2024. This comprehensive week will implement strategies to reverse chronic disease thus saving healthcare dollars by taking control of one's health.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and introduction of the Spike protein via vaccination and COVID-19 infection, there has been an increased interest and need to reverse and prevent this new chronic disease termed: Spikeflammation. Cardiologist and disease reversal specialist, Dr. James Marcum, coined this term to describe the physiology induced by the Spike protein.

"Chronic disease including Spikefalmmation, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension, Obesity, and Inflammation are disabling the world. People want information, options, hope, and control of their health," stated Marcum, M.D. F.A.C.C.

The program will emphasize strategies to heal including immune enhancement, pathogen avoidance, and detoxification at Wildwood's expansive facility in northern Georgia. More than this, the week-long intervention will help those attending understand the key to health and healing is Christ.

For more information and registration, call Wildwood Institute at 706-419-3883 or visit HeartwiseMinistries.org.

James Marcum M.D.
Speaker/Director
Heartwise Ministries
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Heartwise Ministries

