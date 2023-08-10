HEARTWOOD PARTNERS' PORTFOLIO COMPANY AMLON GROUP ACCELERATES ITS TRANSFORMATION WITH TWO ADD-ON ACQUISITIONS

News provided by

Heartwood Partners

10 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

 NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, The Amlon Group ("Amlon" or "the Company"), has made two strategic acquisitions to advance its transformation into a leading provider of environmental solutions to a variety of industries it serves.  The first acquisition is Paragon Southwest Medical Waste ("Paragon"), now called Baytown Medical Waste ("Amlon Baytown"), a medical waste processing company that provides an environmentally sustainable and economical solution that is superior to conventional incineration based in Baytown, Texas. The Paragon transaction closed in June 2023. The second acquisition is Music City Group ("Music City"), a waste management services company specializing in both hazardous and non-hazardous by-products, co-products, and metal-bearing waste materials based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Music City transaction closed in June 2023.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Heartwood Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Heartwood Partners)

"Amlon's strategic business expansion is driven by a vision to establish itself as a versatile provider of waste solutions. Our latest facility, Amlon Baytown, specializes in the treatment of medical waste. It leverages an innovative, patented pyrolysis technology, which stands apart as an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional incineration methods. This thermal decomposition system offers superior eco-friendliness compared to incinerators. We are enthusiastic about offering customers a solution that not only addresses environmental concerns but also boasts sustainability and economic advantages over conventional incineration methods," said Mark Wayne, President of The Amlon Group.

"The acquisition and integration of Music City Group is bringing us even closer to realizing our vision of becoming a market leader and provider of environmental solutions to a variety of industries. Music City's unique high touch services utilize personal attention and strategic methods to create high-value recurring revenue customers."  continues Mark Wayne, The Amlon Group President.  "Their strong track-record in growth and environmental safety performance is unmatched."

"We are thrilled with these strategic add-on acquisitions as Amlon realizes its potential," said Demetrios Dounis, Partner, Heartwood Partners. "Amlon continues to expand its footprint into other adjacent waste processing and recycling categories and end-markets with the goal of adding strategic benefits for its customers."

About Heartwood Partners: Heartwood Partners is focused on investing in partnership with family and management-owners. Its approach includes robust capital structures for investment companies and providing strategic, operational, human capital development, and marketing and e-commerce expertise, to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products and services. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at www.heartwoodpartners.com to review our approach and investment portfolio.

About The Amlon Group: The Amlon Group is a trusted full-service company, focusing on helping our customers by providing them with sustainable, responsible, and efficient end-to-end environmental solutions for their waste management challenges. The Amlon Group offers our customers expertise and a high-quality service that protects finite resources by remediating waste and recycling valuable commodities. We recognize that contributing hazardous waste to landfills and waterways is not sustainable for our planet, so we strive to find solutions that make a significant environmental impact for you and for our Earth. For more information, please visit www.amlongroup.com.

CONTACT:   

Name: Michelle Ryan

Email: [email protected] 

Phone: 203-945-0432

SOURCE Heartwood Partners

Also from this source

Heartwood Partners Announces the Acquisition of NativeSeed Group, a Pioneer in Providing Native Seed and Erosion Control Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.