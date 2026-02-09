HeartX Cardiovascular Accelerator Opens Applications for 2026 Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTA and MedAxiom have opened applications for the 2026 HeartX program, a cardiovascular-focused healthcare accelerator that facilitates guaranteed hospital pilot projects and clinical trials for accomplished, early-stage companies bringing new cardiovascular innovations to market.

Applications for the 2026 HeartX cohort will be accepted until April 30, 2026, and selected companies will be announced in September 2026. The program is seeking companies in three categories: digital health and software, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Each selected company will receive $150,000 in investment capital and is guaranteed at least one pilot project or clinical study with cardiology practices in Arkansas and nationwide.

"The HeartX program continues to focus on what early-stage cardiovascular companies need most: meaningful access to providers and real-world clinical validation," said Jeff Stinson, director of HTA. "By guaranteeing pilot projects and clinical studies with leading cardiology practices, we help companies move faster, generate credible data, and accelerate their path to market. We're excited to open applications for the 2026 cohort and to continue our strong partnership with MedAxiom."

"HeartX is designed to remove the biggest barriers facing early-stage cardiovascular innovators — access, validation, and scale," said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Ventures. "Through HeartX, companies gain not only capital, but direct engagement with leading cardiovascular programs that are actively seeking solutions to improve care delivery. We're excited to see the next generation of innovators bring forward ideas that will shape the future of cardiovascular care, and we encourage visionary companies around the world to apply."

HTA is in its ninth year of administering accelerator programs focused exclusively on provider engagement with early-stage companies and is entering its fifth year of partnership with MedAxiom to deliver HeartX as a premier cardiovascular accelerator.

More information about the program and the application process is available at HeartXaccelerator.com .

ABOUT HTA

HTA helps drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and internal innovation initiatives. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits from around the world to support the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least one pilot project or clinical trial with one of the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information is available at HTA.health .

ABOUT MEDAXIOM

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. Learn more at medaxiom.com .

For more information, contact:

Jeff Stinson

501.766.0633

[email protected]

SOURCE HeartX