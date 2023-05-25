HeartX Cardiovascular Accelerator Seeks Innovative Early-Stage Companies for 2023 Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Arkansas and MedAxiom have launched year two of HeartX , a cardiovascular-focused healthcare accelerator that facilitates guaranteed hospital pilot projects and clinical trials for accomplished, early-stage companies bringing new cardiovascular innovations to the market.

HeartX

Applications for the 2023 HeartX cohort are now open, and five companies will be selected in September 2023. The program is seeking companies in three categories: digital health and software, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Each company will receive $150,000 of investment capital and is guaranteed at least two pilot projects with Arkansas healthcare provider organizations.

"Partnering with MedAxiom to administer the HeartX program has allowed us to deliver greater impact with this accelerator program," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas. "Among the many benefits is that we plan 一 for the first time 一 to conduct pilot projects and clinical trials with this year's cohort at MedAxiom member sites around the country."

The five companies selected for participation in 2022 brought healthcare technologies to Arkansas from as far as Sweden, Australia, South Korea, and California.

"Innovation is in MedAxiom's DNA and is crucial for achieving our mission of transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. Through the HeartX program, MedAxiom and HealthTech Arkansas are driving cardiovascular care delivery to new heights by propelling promising early-stage companies forward. We are excited to leverage the momentum from the program's inaugural year and select the next cohort of companies that will accelerate cardiovascular innovation," said Joseph Sasson, Ph.D., executive vice president of Ventures at MedAxiom.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded a grant to HealthTech Arkansas through a program designed to increase acceleration activities in targeted industries in the state. HealthTech Arkansas is in its sixth year of administering accelerator programs focused exclusively on provider engagement with early-stage companies, and is now in its second year of partnering with MedAxiom on HeartX.

More information can be found at HeartXaccelerator.com .

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at HealthTechArkansas.com .

ABOUT MEDAXIOM

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. Learn more at medaxiom.com .

