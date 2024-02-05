HeartX Cardiovascular Accelerator Seeks Innovative Early-Stage Companies For 2024 Program

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Arkansas and MedAxiom have launched year three of HeartX , a cardiovascular-focused healthcare accelerator that facilitates guaranteed hospital pilot projects and clinical trials for accomplished, early-stage companies bringing new cardiovascular innovations to the market.

Applications for the 2024 HeartX cohort are now open, and five companies will be selected in September 2024. The program is seeking companies in three categories: digital health and software, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Each company will receive $150,000 of investment capital and is guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical studies with cardiology practices in Arkansas and around the country.

"The HeartX program provides the one thing that's often the hardest for startups to attain: clinical engagement inside hospitals that allows them to demonstrate clinical and operational efficacy with their innovations," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas. "Along with the core suite of services delivered by our partners at MedAxiom, the clinical engagement we provide puts us in a position to attract the world's best cardiovascular medtech startups into the program. We're humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to work with these companies."

"For over two decades, MedAxiom has fostered collaboration among cardiovascular leaders and innovators, creating a dynamic platform for connection, education, and care transformation," said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Ventures. "The HeartX accelerator has infused fresh vigor and momentum into the MedAxiom community and has been instrumental in driving significant advancements in cardiovascular care. Our ongoing collaboration with HealthTech Arkansas is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in cardiology. As we eagerly anticipate the selection of this year's HeartX cohort, our focus remains steadfast on nurturing their development and ensuring they are equipped to effectively scale their impactful contributions into cardiovascular healthcare."

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded a grant to HealthTech Arkansas through a program designed to increase acceleration activities in targeted industries in the state. HealthTech Arkansas is in its seventh year of administering accelerator programs focused exclusively on provider engagement with early-stage companies, and is now in its third year of partnering with MedAxiom on HeartX.

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at HealthTechArkansas.com .

ABOUT MEDAXIOM

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. Learn more at medaxiom.com .

