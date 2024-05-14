HearUSA Expands San Diego Area Residents' Access to Better Hearing Health with the Opening of Hearing Centers of the Future in El Cajon and Carmel Valley

New San Diego locations join a growing number of HearUSA Centers of the Future in California, Florida, and Texas in offering people greater access to better hearing health.

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego area residents living with hearing loss now have more access to better hearing health with the news that leading hearing care retailer HearUSA has opened two new Hearing Centers of the Future in El Cajon (2513 Jamacha Road Suite 501) and Carmel Valley (3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 602).

The two new locations join a growing network of state-of-the-art, customer-centric centers in California, Florida, and Texas as the company accelerates its mission to change the lives of one million Americans with hearing loss by the end of 2028.

Since opening its first Center of the Future last year in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company has opened several 21st-Century hearing care centers with plans to open dozens more locations across the country in the next several years.

"San Diego is the eighth largest city in the country, with a population of some 1.3 million people, and nearly half of the citizens are aged 60 and older. It's been estimated that one of every five San Diego residents have some form of hearing loss and we are committed to providing these people with greater access to the information, resources, and solutions that can help them lead healthier, more engaged lives," HearUSA President Nick Mengerink said today.

The two new San Diego area centers feature a consumer-friendly environment where clients can explore prescription hearing aids from leading brands like Widex and Signia, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid solutions from Sony. They can also receive a complimentary hearing evaluation, experience simulated hearing environments, and test various hearing aids with guidance from licensed Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs).

"As a company, we are committed to providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care to the estimated 48 million Americans who are living with hearing loss when they no longer have to," Mengerink stressed. "New hearing aid technologies have significantly improved sound quality, performance and usability. Coupled with the arrival of fashion-forward, small form factor designs, greater affordability, wider availability of over-the-counter hearing aids, and increased financing options, it's clear that everyone living with hearing loss can now access hearing solutions that are tailored to their needs and lifestyle."

HearUSA Hearing Centers of the Future are designed from the ground up to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-centric than ever before. All centers feature a new, modern design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays.

At the centers' core are dedicated teams of HearUSA HCPs and Client Experience Specialists (CESs), aiding clients in discovering and understanding cutting-edge hearing aids and their crucial features for successful adoption, while also assisting clients in maximizing insurance benefits and flexible financing. HearUSA's distinctive Hear Better Today program ensures clients receive their evaluated and fitted hearing aids on the same day, eliminating the wait for the life-changing benefits hearing aids offer.

The company's leadership in insurance also enables clients to get the most from their benefits and flexible financing plans further expand access to better hearing. What's more, HearUSA is committed to making sure all clients can immediately experience the benefits of hearing aids with its no-risk trial program.

Last year, HearUSA was named America's number one hearing care retailer as part of Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s America's Best Retailers 2023.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

