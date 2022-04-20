Heat Exchanger Market Size Worth $26.78 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat exchanger market size is expected to reach USD 26.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand from various industries, including chemical & petrochemical, and power generation, along with an increasing focus on improving efficiency standards in expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The demand for plate & frame heat exchangers is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030 on account of its simple & compact structure coupled with their ability to increase capacity easily by adding new plates to the system.

The product demand in the power generation industry accounted for a revenue share of 13.7% in 2021, owing to the increasing energy demand coupled with rising concerns about energy loss and growing focus on efficient thermal management in power plants.

The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization coupled with the increasing investments in manufacturing projects and the expanding chemical & power generation industry in the region.

The demand for heat exchangers in Saudi Arabia is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% owing to the presence of a robust oil & gas industry coupled with the growth in the manufacturing sector attributed to the government's diversification efforts.

Heat Exchanger Market Growth & Trends

The presence of favorable government regulations in the emerging economies of China, India, Brazil, and Mexico about setting up new manufacturing facilities is expected to spur the demand for heat exchangers in various industries. In addition, upcoming nuclear power projects, particularly in the Asia Pacific, are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements coupled with constant efforts and investments by major market participants in product innovation and research & development are expected to increase the market competitiveness over the coming years. The adoption of novel techniques of additive manufacturing in the production of heat exchangers is likely to complement industrial growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted several economies worldwide. Containment measures, including lockdown imposed by various countries to curb the spread of COVID-19, have resulted in limiting the operations of the manufacturing facilities, thereby negatively impacting the demand for heat exchangers in 2020.



Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat exchanger market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger

Brazed Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger



Gasketed Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger



Welded Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger



Others

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

HVAC & Refrigeration

Power Generation

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Heat Exchanger Market

Alfa Laval

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Danfoss

API Heat Transfer

Xylem Inc.

HRS Heat Exchangers

Hisaka Works , Ltd.

, Ltd. Koch Heat Transfer Company

