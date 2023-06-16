Heat Gun Global Market Report 2023: Demand For Eco-Friendly Paint Removal Methods Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Gun Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat gun market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2022 to 2028.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rising Demand For Industrial Heat Guns

Power tools, which includes machinery such as drills, grinders, saws, heat guns, and other, are witnessing significant growth globally. These types of machinery help increase work efficiency by using advanced sensors and other technologies while minimizing errors and injury. Owing to the multiple benefits of power tools, these are being adopted across various industries. The boating industry is another sector where the heat gun market has witnessed a growth in applications as boat and yacht owners want to protect their property from rust by coating the outer body with vinyl.

Hot air tools such as heat guns ensure that vinyl adheres properly to the body of the boat or yacht. Heat gun uses precise temperature control and airflow and can reduce the heat to a pinpoint, generating precise results every time. Some major industries where heat guns are used include aerospace, automotive, electronics, construction, maintenance, packaging, etc.

Demand For Eco-Friendly Paint Removal Methods

The heat gun market can provide the ultimate solution for restoring an antique or renovating the home's interiors. Further, the removal of paint can be even more challenging for homeowners. The cost of outsourcing such jobs can be on the expensive side; hence many households tend to do it themselves. However, the U.S. government has enacted Federal Laws restricting lead-based paintings' use in the home. If not done carefully, lead paint fumes, chips, and other paint waste can cause serious health hazards among children and adults. It requires special safety measures to ensure the health of the workers and the environment.

Rising Use of Heat Gun In The Medical Industry

Heat guns have a variety of uses across various industries, including medical fields. It can be used for sanitizing medical equipment. Further, medical plastics are often used in the orthotics and prosthetics industry, generally shaped using a heat gun. Heat gun provides precise temperature control while reducing the chances of errors. The materials used in prosthetics or orthotics require delicate handling, for which heat guns are the best choice. Overheating can spoil the material and cause huge losses. It can also be used to dislodge glued parts without affecting the parts themselves. The heat gun market can help to custom fit the materials and then smooth and shape. For foam materials, a temperature of 160F is used; for other materials, a temperature ranging between 250-350F is used.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The global dual-temperature heat gun market held the largest industry share by product type in 2022. The dual temperature control heat gun primarily has two power settings, high and low, and the temperature range can vary across various models. The dual-temperature heat guns are ideal for occasional usage and are a must-have for DIY projects. These tools can be used for various at-home projects, including removing paints, varnish, stickers, and other crafting projects. Further, these tools come at a low affordable price and are highly durable.

Segmentation by Product Type

Variable Temperature

Dual Temperature

INSIGHTS BY POWER TYPE

Heat guns require a power source to be operational; the power required to run these tools cannot be generated through manual resources and hence require an external source to carry out their functions. The majority of the heat guns in the market are electric powered. However, the global heat gun market has two main types of electric variations. The industry offers a variety of corded electric and cordless electric heat guns. There has also been a demand by many environmental activists to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels for various activities. There have been massive protests across the globe to find a solution for fossil fuel combustion, and one of them seems to be using electric power as it is clean and does not harm the environment. Hence such reasons are driving the growth of the electric segment in the industry across all regions.

Segmentation by Power Type

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Gas

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The global heat gun market by end users is broadly classified into three segments residential, commercial, and industrial. The heat guns are used in the residential sector for DIY projects and to improve the aesthetics of their residential units. However, it accounts for the least market share among the end users. The industrial segment accounted for the largest segment, generating a revenue of over USD 854 million in 2022. The vast application of the heat guns industries such as electronic equipment, aerospace, automotive and construction industries, among many others. Industrial heat guns provide precision heating and allow the user to control the temperature output effectively. Similarly, it is used for heat shrinking and soldering sleeves for repairing wire harnesses in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Segmentation by End-Users

Industrial

Electronic Equipment Manufacturers

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction and Refurbishment Industry

Others

Commercial

Residential

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The offline distribution channel had the largest global heat gun market share in 2022. Compared to the online distribution channel, this distribution mode also allows the customers to get a demo of the products and use them before they make the actual purchase. This channel also allows them to check for the quality, colors offered, size, etc. Hence such factors are likely to drive the sales of heat gun equipment in the market during the forecasted period.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest global heat gun market, comprising approximately 35% of the market share in 2022. Large-scale industries such as automobiles, construction, electronics, and aerospace are driving the market in the region. Further, heat guns are also used for various household applications such as repairing, paint drying, paint scrapping, and various other projects. Further, the DIY culture is highly predominant in American society. Heat guns being compact and handy makes them easy to handle and use. It is also comparatively safe and has a simpler operating procedure than other heavy instruments. Thus, the residential or household usage of heat guns is also generating widespread demand in the North American industry.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Canada

The U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Key Company Profiles

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Apex Tools Group

Wagner Group

Tectonic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

The Steinel Company

Hitachi-Koki

Makita Corporation

Master Appliance Corp

Dongcheng Tools

Seekone

Genesis

Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Teccpo

Sparkfun Electronics

Galaxia Tech

Enertwist

Mowis

Rexbeti

Poniie

Tack Life

Leister Technologies

