Heat Interface Units Market to grow by USD 279.8 Mn by 2026, Reduced Investment And Maintenance Costs to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat interface units market size is expected to grow by USD 279.8 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.56%, according to Technavio. The reduced investment and maintenance costs, growing district heating market, and growing demand for home energy management systems (HEMS) will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating, heat loss in centralized heating systems, and lack of awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Interface Units Market 2022-2026

Heat Interface Units Market Segmentation

Product

Indirect HIU



Direct HIU

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The indirect HIU segment's market share will increase significantly. Due to the advantages of using indirect HIUs over their direct counterparts, they are very well-liked and held the greatest share of the worldwide HIUs market in 2021. As a result, the circuits can be separately isolated for maintenance, allowing for the cleaning of the water in each circuit.

Heat Interface Units Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat interface units market report covers the following areas:

Heat Interface Units Market size

Heat Interface Units Market trends

Heat Interface Units Market industry analysis

Heat Interface Units Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heat Interface Units Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heat Interface Units Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baxi Heating UK Ltd.

Caleffi SpA

Cetetherm

Danfoss AS

Dutypoint Ltd.

ELCO GmbH

Essco Controls Ltd.

Evinox Energy Ltd.

Fortes Energy Systems

GIACOMINI Spa

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Heating Ltd.

Intatec Ltd.

Johnson and Starley Ltd.

Heat Interface Units Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat interface units market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat interface units market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat interface units market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat interface units market vendors

Heat Interface Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $279.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries China, Russia, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baxi Heating UK Ltd., Caleffi SpA, Cetetherm, Danfoss AS, Dutypoint Ltd., ELCO GmbH, Essco Controls Ltd., Evinox Energy Ltd., Fortes Energy Systems, GIACOMINI Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Heating Ltd., Intatec Ltd., Johnson and Starley Ltd., KOZANLAR Heating Technologies and Solutions Inc. Org., Rhico District Heating Products Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SAV Systems UK Ltd., and Vital Energi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Indirect HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Indirect HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Indirect HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Indirect HIU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Indirect HIU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Direct HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Direct HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Direct HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Direct HIU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Direct HIU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Caleffi SpA

Exhibit 89: Caleffi SpA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Caleffi SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Caleffi SpA - Key offerings

10.4 Cetetherm

Exhibit 92: Cetetherm - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cetetherm - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cetetherm - Key offerings

10.5 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 95: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 96: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 98: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

10.6 Dutypoint Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Dutypoint Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Dutypoint Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Dutypoint Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Fortes Energy Systems

Exhibit 103: Fortes Energy Systems - Overview



Exhibit 104: Fortes Energy Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Fortes Energy Systems - Key offerings

10.8 GIACOMINI Spa

Exhibit 106: GIACOMINI Spa - Overview



Exhibit 107: GIACOMINI Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: GIACOMINI Spa - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Rhico District Heating Products Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Rhico District Heating Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Rhico District Heating Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Rhico District Heating Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 S.A. Armstrong Ltd.

Exhibit 122: S.A. Armstrong Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: S.A. Armstrong Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: S.A. Armstrong Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

