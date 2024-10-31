Heat Network Market to Grow by USD 23.39 Billion (2024-2028) as Regulatory Changes Drive Revenue, AI's Role in Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global heat network market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Regulatory changes is driving market growth, with a trend towards government initiatives. However, irregularities in pricing of heat networks poses a challenge.Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, BRUGG Rohrsystem AG, Danfoss AS, E.ON UK Plc, ENGIE SA, Fortum Oyj, FVB Energy Inc, Helen Ltd., LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, Ramboll Group AS, REHAU Ltd., Rendesco Ltd, Statkraft AS, STEAG GmbH, Thermaflex, Uniper SE, Uponor Corp., Vattenfall UK, Veolia Environnement SA, and Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG.

Global Heat Network Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Hot water heat network and Steam heat network), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, BRUGG Rohrsystem AG, Danfoss AS, E.ON UK Plc, ENGIE SA, Fortum Oyj, FVB Energy Inc, Helen Ltd., LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, Ramboll Group AS, REHAU Ltd., Rendesco Ltd, Statkraft AS, STEAG GmbH, Thermaflex, Uniper SE, Uponor Corp., Vattenfall UK, Veolia Environnement SA, and Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global heat network market is thriving due to strong government initiatives aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability. One notable example is the UK Government's Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES), which has allocated an additional USD 2.7 million in its sixth round of funding to 33 heat networks. This funding will be used for infrastructure improvements and optimization studies, enabling networks to identify inefficiencies and enhance performance. By addressing these issues, networks can offer more reliable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions to over 1,945 residents. Government initiatives like HNES are crucial for industry growth, providing financial resources and setting a framework for continuous improvement and innovation. This focus on optimization and efficiency aligns with broader environmental goals, promoting a transition to more sustainable energy systems. Overall, these initiatives contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure, benefiting both residents and the environment. The continued investment and emphasis on optimization are expected to drive further advancements in the heat network industry, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.

The Heat Network Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in renewable energy sources like Biomass and Densification. Centralized Heating solutions, such as Boiler Plants, are popular for producing heat efficiently. Renewable Energy Integration is a key focus, with Solar Thermal, Waste Heat Recovery, and Geothermal gaining traction. Energy Security and Climate Change are major concerns, leading to increased adoption of Renewable Energy Sources for Heating Solutions. Energy efficiency and Energy Management are crucial, with advanced control systems and data analytics enabling optimized performance. Residential Applications prioritize Energy Costs, Air Quality, and Greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Smart Heat Networks, including sensors and controls, enhance system performance and flexibility. Overall, the Heat Network Market is evolving to meet the demands of a sustainable and efficient energy future.

Market Challenges

• The global heat network market encounters challenges due to inconsistent pricing, which can undermine consumer trust and hinder market expansion. A recent instance in Amsterdam illustrates this predicament. In March 2024, local housing associations halted new connections to heat networks due to Vattenfall's failure to comply with agreed-upon pricing. In early 2024, Vattenfall raised fixed district heating costs by over 30%, increasing annual heating expenses per household to approximately USD800. This substantial price hike has raised affordability concerns among residents, potentially leading them to explore alternative heating solutions. Housing associations find such significant increases in heating costs unacceptable, as they can make basic living expenses unaffordable for many. This situation in Amsterdam underscores the importance of transparent and fair pricing mechanisms within the heat network market. Without predictable pricing, consumers may lose faith in heat network providers, potentially discouraging market growth and deterring potential investors. The affordability issue may prompt housing associations to consider alternative heating methods, such as central heating boilers, during apartment renovations. This shift could slow progress towards more sustainable and efficient heating solutions, hindering efforts to decrease carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. Ensuring fair and consistent pricing is vital for maintaining consumer confidence and promoting the adoption of heat networks, as well as for the long-term growth and sustainability of the global heat network market.

• Heat networks are an essential part of the energy transition, providing efficient and cost-effective heating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. However, they face several challenges. Energy efficiency is key, as heat loss in networks can lead to increased energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Air quality is another concern, with the need to minimize emissions from fossil fuel-based heat sources. Renewable energy adoption is a priority to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change goals. District heating systems can utilize renewable energy sources like geothermal and solar thermal. Advanced control systems, sensors, and data analytics help optimize heat networks, reducing energy waste and improving application insights. Hybrid systems, including open and closed loops, and microgrids, can also enhance efficiency and reliability. The configuration of heat networks, including heat source selection and system design, plays a crucial role in carbon emission reduction. Waste heat from power generation can also be utilized in heat networks. Overall, the challenge is to create energy-efficient, renewable energy-based heating networks that meet the needs of various sectors while minimizing costs and emissions.

Segment Overview

This heat network market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Hot water heat network

1.2 Steam heat network End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hot water heat network- The hot water heat network segment is experiencing growth as cities seek sustainable heating solutions. Plymouth City Council, part of the UK Heat Network Zoning Pilot, plans the first phase of a district heating system. This involves distributing heat from a central source to buildings via underground pipes carrying hot water. Replacing individual gas boilers or electric heaters, this system enhances energy efficiency and reduces carbon emissions. In September 2024, the initial phase, costing up to USD60 million, was presented to the cabinet, aiming to connect major city center and waterfront buildings. The benefits include lower energy costs and reliable heating services. Centralizing heat production and distribution allows for economies of scale and effective integration of renewable energy sources. The hot water heat network model's advantages position it for significant growth, driven by urban heating's sustainability and efficiency needs.

Research Analysis

Heat networks are an essential component of the transition towards more energy-efficient, low-carbon heating systems. These systems distribute heat from a central heat plant to multiple buildings, reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy sources, such as geothermal, solar thermal, and biomass, are increasingly being used for heat generation. District heating systems, including smart networks with sensors and controls, optimize energy use and improve air quality. Waste heat from power generation and industrial processes can also be utilized. Heat networks contribute significantly to climate change goals by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable energy for heat production. Centralized heating systems, including those that use densified biomass, offer a sustainable alternative to traditional heating methods. Overall, heat networks play a crucial role in the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

Market Research Overview

Heat networks are a vital part of the energy transition, providing efficient and sustainable heating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These systems use renewable energy sources like geothermal and solar thermal to generate heat energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. Advanced control systems and sensors enable smart heat networks to optimize energy usage and improve air quality. District heating systems, community heating, and microgrids are popular configurations, integrating renewable energy sources into the grid and providing energy security. Heat generation sources include renewable energy, waste heat from power plants, and fossil fuels. Open and closed loop systems, hybrid systems, and heat plants are essential components of these networks. The adoption of renewable energy sources in heat production is crucial in achieving climate change goals and reducing carbon emissions. Energy efficiency, energy density, and energy management are key considerations in designing and implementing effective heat networks.

