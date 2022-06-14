Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market | Cost-Effectiveness of Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 22.22 billion, at a CAGR of 26.21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC are some of the major market participants.
The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Segmentation
- Product
- Devices
- Capsules
- Vaporizers
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The capsules category will gain considerable market share in heat-not-burn tobacco products. The second-largest product segment in the global market is heat-not-burn tobacco capsules. With only a few regional and global providers, the global heat-not-burn tobacco capsules market is highly consolidated.
During the projected period, the global heat-not-burn tobacco capsules market will be driven by rising consumer awareness of the benefits of using heat-not-burn tobacco products and an increase in the number of organized retailing outlets.
Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat-not-burn tobacco products market report covers the following areas:
- Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market size
- Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market trends
- Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next few years.
Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Vendor Analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Altria Group Inc.
- Ballantyne Brands LLC
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp.
- PAX Labs Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.
- Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC
Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market vendors
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.21%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 22.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, Italy, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Capsules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Altria Group Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Altria Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Altria Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Altria Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Altria Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 British American Tobacco Plc
- Exhibit 49: British American Tobacco Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 50: British American Tobacco Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: British American Tobacco plc - Key news
- Exhibit 52: British American Tobacco Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: British American Tobacco Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Imperial Brands Plc
- Exhibit 57: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: ?Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 KT and G Corp.
- Exhibit 66: KT and G Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: KT and G Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: KT and G Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: KT and G Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pax Labs Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Pax Labs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Pax Labs Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Pax Labs Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Philip Morris International Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Philip Morris International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Philip Morris International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Philip Morris International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
