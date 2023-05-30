Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market size to grow by USD 42,172.36 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market, 2023-2027, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 42172.36 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.05% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products is notably driving the heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products market growth, although factors such as the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing are among some of the major market participants.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Size

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Trends

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products

Heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes

Growing number of organized retailing outlets

Market Trends

Increasing promotional activities by vendors

Online retailing

Growing expenditure on production and product development

Market Challenges

Rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products

Distribution challenges

Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors download Sample reports

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Devices



Capsules



Vaporizers

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Snus Market- The Snus market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 983.33 million.

UK E-cigarette Market- The e-cigarette market in the UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,374.46 million.

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.05% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 42172.36 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Japan, China, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio