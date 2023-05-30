Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market size to grow by USD 42,172.36 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products - Technavio

30 May, 2023, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market, 2023-2027, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 42172.36 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.05% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products is notably driving the heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products market growth, although factors such as the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing are among some of the major market participants.
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:
- Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Size
- Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Trends
- Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis
Market Drivers
- Cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products
- Heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes
- Growing number of organized retailing outlets
Market Trends
- Increasing promotional activities by vendors
- Online retailing
- Growing expenditure on production and product development
Market Challenges
- Rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products
- Distribution challenges
- Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Devices
- Capsules
- Vaporizers
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market, vendors
|
Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.05%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
$ 42172.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
26.33
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, Italy, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
