Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market size to grow by USD 42,172.36 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 May, 2023, 22:45 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market, 2023-2027, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 42172.36 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.05% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products is notably driving the heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products market growth, although factors such as the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing are among some of the major market participants.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

  • Cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products
  • Heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes
  • Growing number of organized retailing outlets

Market Trends

  • Increasing promotional activities by vendors
  • Online retailing
  • Growing expenditure on production and product development

Market Challenges

  • Rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products
  • Distribution challenges
  • Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors download Sample reports

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product 
    • Devices
    • Capsules
    • Vaporizers
  • Distribution Channel 
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)  – Download a Sample Report

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Snus MarketThe Snus market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 983.33 million

UK E-cigarette Market- The e-cigarette market in the UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,374.46 million

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 42172.36 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

26.33

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Italy, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Smart Glass Market size to grow by USD 65.75 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the implementation of automation in the industrial sector - Technavio

Frozen Food Market size in India to grow by USD 1,478.91 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing desire for convenience - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.