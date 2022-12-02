Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products market to grow by USD 42,172.36 Mn, Market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is projected to grow by USD 42,172.36 million at a CAGR of 27.05% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a Free Sample Report.

Heat-not-burn tobacco products market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027

The market in focus is concentrated. British American Tobacco Plc Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing are some of the major market participants.

Although the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products under its brand glo.

- The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products under its brand glo. Imperial Brands Plc - The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products under its brand blu.

- The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products under its brand blu. PAX Labs Inc. - The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products such as PAX3, PAX2.

- The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products such as PAX3, PAX2. Philip Morris International Inc. - The company offers heat-not-burn tobacco products under its brand IQOS.

Heat-not-burn tobacco products Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Devices



The devices segment showed a gradual increase in market share with USD 5797.76 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. A key factor driving the market growth is the increasing number of launches of heat-not-burn tobacco devices in different countries across the world. In addition, the relatively lower cost of heat-not-burn tobacco devices is another factor driving the growth.

The devices segment showed a gradual increase in market share with USD 5797.76 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. A key factor driving the market growth is the increasing number of launches of heat-not-burn tobacco devices in different countries across the world. In addition, the relatively lower cost of heat-not-burn tobacco devices is another factor driving the growth.

Capsules



Vaporizers

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In 2021, APAC was the largest regional market for heat-not-burn tobacco products. Over the same period, the heat-not-burn tobacco products market in APAC was highly concentrated due to the presence of a few regional and global vendors. The major markets in APAC with huge potential for heat-not-burn tobacco products include New Zealand, China, South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan.

, , , , and Japan.

North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa



South America

The report provides insights into the following aspects:

What is the size of the global heat-not-burn tobacco products?

What will be the size of the global heat-not-burn tobacco products in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the global heat-not-burn tobacco products?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global heat-not-burn tobacco products?

The heat-not-burn tobacco products report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42,172.36 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Japan, China, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

