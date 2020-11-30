Heat-Not-Burn Vaporizers Technical Analysis 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Analysis and Test of Heat-Not-Burn Vaporizers Produced by China Tobacco (CNTC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed technical information about the heat-not-burn type of vaporizer devices offered by China Tobacco (CNTC) corporation. Information provided includes technical properties' comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.



The list of devices which pass the research in this report are as follows:

Webacco Mate 1.2

MOK 1.9

MOK 2.0

KungFu Mini

Quality and technological features differ among Chinese brands of tobacco heating vaporizers. Brands reviewed in this report are: MOK, Kungfu, Webacco. For technical analysis, the author selected the most popular models.



Heated tobacco devices offered by China Tobacco usually offered with their own brand of heat sticks. Part of tobacco heating vaporizers are iqos-compatible or glo-compatible. All aspects of performance, construction, and technical components are compared.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Introduction

Devices Descriptions

Technical Analysis Introduction

Tests and Technical Reviews

Internal Components View

Heater Review

Airflow Review

PCB Review

Battery Analysis

Feeding Signal Type and Temperature Control System Analysis

Temperature Deviation of Heater

Current Power Consumption of Device

Battery and Device Energy Efficiency

Report Conclusion

Companies Mentioned



Kungfu

MOK

Webacco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m52ml2



