Heat Pipes Market size to increase by USD 976.78 million | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat pipes market size is expected to increase by USD 976.78 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.75% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Factors such as the growth in the HVAC industry, rise in exports of electronic goods, and increase in the use of heat pipes in meat and poultry processing will present immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the volatility in oil and gas prices will reduce the growth potential of vendors.
Companies Covered:
Technavio identifies the following as some of the dominant players in the market.
Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.: The company offers a broad range of products including pumped two phase cooling systems, thermal technical services, heat pipes for thermal management, liquid cold plates, and others.
Avnet Inc.: The company offers heat pipes for different purposes such as Aerospace, Consumer electronics, Server, and others.
Foxconn Technology Group: The company offers heat pipes for different purposes such as f-mechanical, heat transfer, blasting, and others.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers heat pipes for air kickers, heat pipe embedded systems, and others.
Innergy Tech Inc.: The company offers a broad range of products including heat pipes, energy recovery wheels, sensible plates, enthalpy plates, and cores.
Heat Pipes Market: Segment Highlights
- By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverage, and others.
- The aerospace and defense segment accounted for high market growth in 2021.
- Factors such as the constant increase in commercial aircraft fleets and the increase in global defense budgets will be driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
- 38% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
- The increasing demand for heat pipes from the food processing, automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries will drive the growth of the heat pipes market in APAC.
- China and Japan are the key markets for heat pipes in APAC.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions.
Notes:
- The heat pipes market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.
- The heat pipes market is segmented by end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Innergy Tech Inc., Nidec Corp., Novark Technologies Inc., ThermoTek Inc., Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc., and WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Heat Pipes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 976.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.75
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Innergy Tech Inc., Nidec Corp., Novark Technologies Inc., ThermoTek Inc., Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc., and WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.
- Avnet Inc.
- Foxconn Technology Group
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Innergy Tech Inc.
- Nidec Corp.
- Novark Technologies Inc.
- ThermoTek Inc.
- Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc.
- WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
