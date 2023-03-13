Heat pump water heater market size to grow by USD 7,218.42 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by advantages of heat pump water heaters - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat pump water heater market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the advantages of heat pump water heaters. Heat pump water heaters collect energy from water, waste heat sources, the ambient air, and the earth. This reduces the dependency on fossil fuels for heating water in residential and commercial buildings. They are more efficient compared to traditional water heaters such as gas boilers and heavy-emission water heating sources. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of heat pump water heaters, which is driving the market growth. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group.

The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), type (air source heat pump and geothermal heat pump), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market will witness significant growth in the residential segment during the forecast period. The increase in the construction of residential buildings worldwide is a key factor driving the growth of the segment. Another factor supporting the segment's growth is the availability of favorable government initiatives and tax rebates offered on the installation of energy-saving products such as heat pump water heaters.

What are the key data covered in this heat pump water heater market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the heat pump water heater market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the heat pump water heater market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the heat pump water heater market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of heat pump water heater market vendors

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,218.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 54% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports, ToC & LoE

