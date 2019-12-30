DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing focus on improving environmental performance and the growing number of initiatives to minimize heat generation from fossil fuels in recent years is spurring the demand for heat pumps around the world.



The global heat pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global heat pumps market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The introduction of green building standards and codes to enhance the deployment of sustainable technologies is aiding in minimizing carbon emissions. The consequent rise in the demand for sustainable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions to reduce electricity consumption is impelling the market growth.



Additionally, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing mechanism of heat pumps and enhance their performance and efficiency. For instance, they are introducing two-speed compressors that enable industrial heat pumps to perform extreme heating or cooling with high efficiency, which can significantly reduce their power consumption.



Another innovation in the industry includes the integration of heat pumps with furnace systems for creating dual-fuel heat pumps.



The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Midea Group, Nibe, Ingersoll-Rand, Danfoss, Panasonic, Glen Dimplex, Viessmann, Robert Bosch, United Technologies, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global heat pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global heat pumps industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rated capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global heat pumps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global heat pumps industry?

What is the structure of the global heat pumps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global heat pumps industry?

