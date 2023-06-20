Heat shrink tubing market size is set to grow by USD 626.94 million from 2022-2027; Increasing use of bio-based heat shrink tubing boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat shrink tubing market size is estimated to grow by USD 626.94 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of bio-based heat shrink tubing. Numerous research-based institutes and manufacturing companies continuously pursue bio-based, renewable, and sustainable materials implementation for industrial applications. For example, effectively capturing carbon dioxide from sugar cane plantations and converting it into green shrink tubing reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Manufacturers, consumers, and government officials are joining forces to accelerate the development and adoption of bio-based heat shrink tubing. The APAC biobased market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of biobased products. Furthermore, strict regulations on the use of synthetic polymers and growing environmental concerns are key factors that will positively impact market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market 2023-2027

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Growing concern about plastic degradability is a major challenge to the growth of the global heat shrink tubing market.

Plastic products contribute significantly to global environmental pollution.

As plastic products are not easily degradable, it has become a primary environmental concern.

Hence, plastics are being banned by many organizations, agencies, and governments.

Governments of several countries, including India , Italy , and Argentina , are encouraging industries to replace plastic products with biodegradable products. Therefore, the rising concern about pollution caused by using plastics is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor positions.

Heat shrink tubing market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (OEMs and aftermarket), and end-user (utilities, automotive, food and beverage, chemical, and others)

The market share growth by the OEMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commonly used by OEMs, heat shrink tubing is an integral part of any tool kit. Heat shrink tubing used by OEMs is chemically inert, water resistant, and can be manufactured in a variety of custom sizes with varying shrink rates. It is flexible, environmentally friendly, and also recyclable. These tubes are available in various sizes and designs. It helps to extend the product life by providing protection that resists the impacts of extreme heat, moisture, and corrosion. In addition, customization services, improved distribution networks, and quality products and services provided by OEMs are expected to boost the growth of the OEM segment of the global heat shrink tubing market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global heat shrink tubing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to better access to electricity in the region, particularly in China , India , Australia , and some emerging economies in Southeast Asia . In addition, heavy investments are planned in the development of energy infrastructure to keep up with the burgeoning economic growth and sustain rapid industrialization. Favorable government support in the form of such investments is expected to increase domestic heat shrink tubing spending, contributing to the growth of the APAC heat shrink tubing market during the forecast period.

Heat shrink tubing market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global heat shrink tubing market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Alpha Wire Inc., ARTILABO International sprl, GREMCO GmbH, Gremtek SAS, HellermannTyton GmbH, Molex LLC, Nexans SA, Panduit Corp., Pexco LLC, Prysmian Spa, Shawcor Ltd., Shrink Sleeve Ltd., Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Techflex Inc., Zeus Co. Inc., Jiangsu Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. among others.

Heat shrink tubing market – Leading trends influencing the market

The advantages of polyolefin shrink films are the primary trend in the global heat shrink tubing market growth.

These films are highly durable and versatile.

The use of PVC in many applications has been replaced by these films which are also approved by the FDA for food-safe material.

Benefits like their versatility and low cost, make them a preferred choice for packaging manufacturers.

These factors will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Heat shrink tubing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Heat shrink tubing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Heat shrink tubing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Heat shrink tubing market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Heat shrink tubing market vendors

Heat Shrink Tubing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 626.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Alpha Wire Inc., ARTILABO International sprl, GREMCO GmbH, Gremtek SAS, HellermannTyton GmbH, Molex LLC, Nexans SA, Panduit Corp., Pexco LLC, Prysmian Spa, Shawcor Ltd., Shrink Sleeve Ltd., Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Techflex Inc., Zeus Co. Inc., Jiangsu Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

