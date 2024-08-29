Heat Stress Meter Market to Grow by USD 24.09 K from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Global Temperatures, Report Highlights AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global heat stress meter market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.09 K from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing global temperatures is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of smart heat stress meters. However, high cost of heat stress meters poses a challenge. Key market players include Accutron Instruments Inc., Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., Ambient LLC, Anaum Measuring Equipment LLC, Besantek Corp., GEA Group AG, General Tools and Instruments LLC, Inova Design Solutions Ltd., MISUMI India Pvt Ltd., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., PCE Holding GmbH, REED Instruments, Romteck, Run Rite Electronics Pty Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Sensidyne LP, Sper Scientific Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, TSI Inc., and Triplett Test Equipment and Tools.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global heat stress meter market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Application (Military, Oil and gas/mining, Manufacturing plants, Athletics/sports, and Others), Product (Handheld and Fix/portable), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accutron Instruments Inc., Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., Ambient LLC, Anaum Measuring Equipment LLC, Besantek Corp., GEA Group AG, General Tools and Instruments LLC, Inova Design Solutions Ltd., MISUMI India Pvt Ltd., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., PCE Holding GmbH, REED Instruments, Romteck, Run Rite Electronics Pty Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Sensidyne LP, Sper Scientific Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, TSI Inc., and Triplett Test Equipment and Tools

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Heat Stress Meter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness of worker safety and regulatory compliance. These meters measure the temperature and humidity levels to determine the risk of heat stress for workers. Companies are investing in this technology to protect their workforce, improve productivity, and avoid potential legal issues. The market is expected to continue expanding as more industries adopt heat stress monitoring solutions.

The Heat Stress Meter market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for heat stress monitors in various industries. Environmental factors, such as high temperatures, humidity, and solar radiation, are driving the need for accurate sensor readings to ensure worker safety and prevent operational losses. Calibration is crucial to ensure the reliability of these devices, especially with individual variability in response to heat stress. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and safety vests, equipped with wireless connectivity are gaining popularity in sectors like military, athletics and sports, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and industrial production. Centralized systems and cloud-based platforms enable condition monitoring of machines and livestock, while aftermarket components and consulting services cater to the growing demand for maintenance and optimization. Heat stress monitors are essential for military personnel, athletes, and sports medicine personnel to ensure hydration and prevent heat-related illnesses. In sports and athletics, coaches, parents, and athletes use these devices to optimize training programs and ensure safety during sports activities. Companies like PCE Instruments and REED Instruments offer advanced heat stress monitors, some with AI capabilities, to cater to diverse applications. Livestock monitoring products, such as heat stress monitors for dairy farms, are also gaining traction, with veterinarians ensuring animal comfort and productivity. Sensor type plays a crucial role in the accuracy and reliability of heat stress meters. Globe thermometers and various sensor types, including infrared, thermocouple, and resistance temperature detectors, are used based on specific applications and requirements. Overall, the Heat Stress Meter market is poised for continued growth, driven by the need to ensure worker safety, optimize industrial production, and improve animal welfare in various industries.

Market Challenges

The Heat Stress Meter market is growing due to increasing awareness of worker safety and regulatory compliance. These meters measure the environmental heat index, helping employers ensure worker safety and productivity. Major industries like construction, manufacturing, and mining use heat stress meters to mitigate risks and maintain optimal working conditions. Market growth is driven by technological advancements, rising labor costs, and stringent regulations. Companies are investing in innovative solutions to improve accuracy, durability, and user-friendliness. The market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

The Heat Stress Meter market encompasses various industries, including Military, Athletics and sports, Agriculture, Mining, Oil and gas, Transportation and logistics, and more. In Military, heat stress monitoring is crucial for soldier safety during training and deployment. In Athletics and sports, heat stress monitors help athletes, coaches, and sports medicine personnel ensure optimal performance and hydration during training and competitions. In Agriculture, these meters aid in livestock monitoring, ensuring animal comfort and productivity in dairy farms, with products from PCE Instruments and REED Instruments leading the way. Wearable sensors and aftermarket components are also gaining popularity. Consulting services, AI integration, and globe thermometers further expand the market scope. Sensor types cater to diverse applications, from sports activities to military personnel and mining operations. Heat stress monitors are essential for worker safety in Oil and gas, Transportation, and Logistics sectors.

Segment Overview

This heat stress meter market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Military

1.2 Oil and gas/mining

1.3 Manufacturing plants

1.4 Athletics/sports

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Handheld

2.2 Fix/portable Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Military- The Heat Stress Meter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness of worker safety in industries with high heat exposure. These meters measure the temperature and humidity levels, providing real-time data to help employers ensure worker comfort and prevent heat-related illnesses. Companies invest in Heat Stress Meters to comply with regulations and maintain a productive workforce. The market is expected to continue expanding as more industries adopt these tools for occupational health and safety.

Research Analysis

The Heat Stress Meter Market encompasses innovative solutions designed to measure and monitor heat stress levels in various industries and applications. These systems are crucial in mitigating the risks associated with extreme environmental conditions. Environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and solar radiation are measured through sensor readings, which are then analyzed to determine heat stress levels. Calibration is essential to ensure the accuracy of these readings, and individual variability is accounted for through the use of wearable devices like smartwatches and safety vests. Aftermarket components and integration/deployment services are also available for customized solutions. The market caters to various sectors, including manufacturing plants, sports and athletics, and offers consulting services, globe thermometers, and hydration solutions. Heat monitors are essential for athletes, coaches, parents, and sports medicine personnel to ensure heat acclimatization guidelines are met during sports activities.

Market Research Overview

Heat stress meters are essential devices used to measure and monitor environmental conditions, specifically temperature and humidity, to assess the risk of heat stress for individuals and machines. These meters use sensors to record real-time readings, which are then analyzed to determine the heat index and potential risk level. Calibration is crucial to ensure accurate readings, and individual variability must be considered due to differences in human response to heat. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and safety vests, equipped with heat stress monitors are gaining popularity in various industries. Wireless connectivity and cloud-based platforms enable condition monitoring and real-time alerts, enhancing safety and efficiency in industrial production. Centralized systems can monitor multiple sensors and provide data analysis for operational losses prevention. Heat stress monitors are used in various sectors, including military, athletics and sports, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and livestock monitoring. Wearable sensors, aftermarket components, consulting services, and Globe thermometers are also part of the market. Sensor type, AI integration, and various applications, such as hydration management, sports medicine, and animal comfort, further expand the market scope.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Military



Oil And Gas/mining



Manufacturing Plants



Athletics/sports



Others

Product

Handheld



Fix/portable

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

